Ministry: No students harmed in dramatic school bus crash in Qatar

March 2016 school bus crash

With reporting from Riham Sheble

No students were on board a school bus that was involved in a collision with a pickup truck and a small sedan this morning in Doha, according to the country’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

A photo published by the ministry on Twitter appears to show the front of school bus on top of the hood of the car, suggesting the vehicles collided head-on. Meanwhile, a Nissan pickup truck can be seen on its roof, having apparently overturned.

نود التوضيح بشأن الصورة المتداولة : وقع الحادث في الصباح الباكر والباص تابع لمدرسة الوفاء النموذجية للبنين "1" pic.twitter.com/6CKqfhS7Ez — وزارة التعليم (@SEC_QATAR) March 21, 2016

The ministry said the bus was on its way to pick up students enrolled in the Al Wafaa Model School for Boys when the incident happened. Only the bus driver and an attendant, neither of whom suffered injuries, were on board at the time.

The condition of the other motorists is not known.

Residents on Twitter expressed relief that everyone was safe, but still had some concerns.

@SEC_QATAR طيب هذا بخصوص الباص، وماذا عن مرتادي المركبات المتهالكة تحت الباص؟ يمكن ما ينحسبون بشر — أحمد (@3fesha) March 21, 2016

Translation: This is about the bus, what about the drivers of the shattered cars underneath the bus? Maybe they’re not considered human?

The incident comes four days after another serious collision involving a school bus, and further spurs conversation about road safety, particularly on school buses.

@SEC_QATAR حمدلله على سلامة الجميع للتنويه سائقي كروة بشكل عام بهم سرعه جنونية نعاني منها جميعا — هيا السناري (@haya_alsanari) March 21, 2016

Translation: Thank God for everyone’s safety, just noting that Karwa drivers in general drive with insane speed, and we all suffer from it.

On Thursday, a five-year-old Indian child was killed and several of his classmates injured after a bus carrying kindergarten students home from the Sarvodaya school apparently flipped over.

