Ministry: No students harmed in dramatic school bus crash in Qatar
With reporting from Riham Sheble
No students were on board a school bus that was involved in a collision with a pickup truck and a small sedan this morning in Doha, according to the country’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education.
A photo published by the ministry on Twitter appears to show the front of school bus on top of the hood of the car, suggesting the vehicles collided head-on. Meanwhile, a Nissan pickup truck can be seen on its roof, having apparently overturned.
The ministry said the bus was on its way to pick up students enrolled in the Al Wafaa Model School for Boys when the incident happened. Only the bus driver and an attendant, neither of whom suffered injuries, were on board at the time.
The condition of the other motorists is not known.
Residents on Twitter expressed relief that everyone was safe, but still had some concerns.
Translation: This is about the bus, what about the drivers of the shattered cars underneath the bus? Maybe they’re not considered human?
The incident comes four days after another serious collision involving a school bus, and further spurs conversation about road safety, particularly on school buses.
Translation: Thank God for everyone’s safety, just noting that Karwa drivers in general drive with insane speed, and we all suffer from it.
On Thursday, a five-year-old Indian child was killed and several of his classmates injured after a bus carrying kindergarten students home from the Sarvodaya school apparently flipped over.
Thoughts?
