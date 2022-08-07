Ministry encourages real estate investment with new building permit guide

The World Cup and other large events scheduled for the coming months will fuel economic growth in the country, benefiting the construction sector, which is set to expand in the coming years.

The Ministry of Municipality has released the first version of the Guide of Requirements and Services for the Building Permit System in Qatar 2022, as well as the third edition of the Building Requirements Guide, to aid the real estate sector in the country.

This comes as a part of the ministry’s work in encouraging real estate investment to play an active role in the country’s urban development process.

The first edition intends to present a list of engineering papers and requirements, as well as the permits required from other service bodies when submitting building applications.

“To simplify procedures and clarify the requirements that must be met in building applications, the ministry launched the first edition of the requirements and services guide for the building permits, which contains 403 pages divided into 5 chapters,” said the Director of the Building Permits Complex Department at the Ministry of Municipality, Saad Abdul Karim Al Qahtani.

According to data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), municipalities in Qatar issued 399 building licences in June, a 17% rise from the previous month’s 645 permits.

The PSA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Municipality, published the 90th edition of the monthly Statistics of Building Permits and Building Completion Certificates granted by all municipalities throughout the nation.

Data on building permits and building completion certificates is particularly important since it is seen as an indicator of the performance of the construction sector, which in turn plays an important role in the national economy.

Qatar’s construction sector is quickly expanding and nearing the end of a decade of construction, with the FIFA World Cup 2022 taking centre in the development of infrastructure since 2011.

The World Cup and other large events scheduled for the coming months will fuel economic growth in the country, benefiting the construction sector, which is set to expand in the coming years.

While certain parts of the business may witness reduced activity after the World Cup, construction will continue in projects that support Qatar’s National Vision 2030, according to a recent Oxford Business Group analysis (OBG).