Minister: Boycotters are pushing Qatar toward Iran ‘like a gift’

MBA_AlThani/Twitter

The turmoil caused by the Gulf dispute is unwisely bringing Qatar closer to Iran, the nation’s foreign minister has said.

According to Reuters, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters in France:

“They said Qatar was now closer to Iran. By their measures they are pushing Qatar to Iran. They are giving Iran, or any regional force, Qatar like a gift.”

Al Thani added, “Is that their objective, to push one country, a GCC member state toward Iran? This is not a wise objective.”

The minister was in France yesterday to attend a discussion hosted by the French Institute of International Relations.

Stronger economic ties

After an air, space and land blockade of Qatar was imposed by its neighbors in June, the country began seeking new trade routes and partners.

Iran was among the countries that offered its airspace, as well as food and dairy imports.

Blondinrikard Fröberg/Flickr

The nation is a longtime rival of Saudi Arabia, but has been on cordial terms with Qatar for years. This in part because they share the enormous underwater South Pars gas field.

However, the countries do not see eye-to-eye on several political matters, including the war in Syria.

Qatar sides with the rebels, while Iran has been supporting embattled President Bashar Al Assad.

