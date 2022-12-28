Messi’s World Cup room to be transformed into mini museum

Messi’s World Cup residency will be transformed into a mini-museum at the Qatar University base camp.

Qatar University (QU) has revealed plans to transform the room used by world champion Lionel Messi during the Qatar World Cup into a public exhibition.

Argentina’s Messi resided at the famed B201 room at a section of the campus that was cut off from students and staff to serve as a base camp for the entire team throughout the tournament.

Now, Messi’s room will become a small museum as a tribute to his efforts at Argentina’s victorious World Cup campaign.

Customised spaces were presented to all members of the football team at the base camp, which QU showcased on its social media channels.

Social media users applauded the decision of QU, with some accounts calling Messi’s legacy larger than football.

“Messi is not only a football player, he is a system of values, beliefs, practices, and behaviour as well, so the picture must be clear to everyone, especially young people when an educational institution expresses. Praise him in any way,” one user wrote.

Another user expressed his praise, thanking the university and the government of Qatar for hosting such a World Cup event.

“Thank you, Qatar University. Thank you, Qatar, the most beautiful World Cup in history, and the beauty of Messi’s coronation, the best in history, has increased it. No one will be able to do what Qatar’s government, people, and great leader.”

Messi had the B201 room to himself until the eve of the World Cup final against France, when Sergio Aguero joined as a special guest.

Aguero retired from the Argentina team due to a health scare concerning an irregular heartbeat that forced the footballer to leave both his club team, Barcelona and La Albiceleste.

Nonetheless, due to Aguero’s chemistry with the team, Messi and his teammates shared the stage with their former teammate as he supported the squad from the bench.

QU opened three sports complexes for the South American champions that furnished a outdoor pitch.

It has yet to be communicated by QU when the mini-museum is set to open.