Messi ‘to leave PSG’ amid rumoured talks over Saudi move

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal is looking to make a substantial offer of more than £350 million annually to superstar Messi.

Lionel Messi will part ways with Paris Saint-Germain at the end his contract, reports said, amid speculation over a possible move to Saudi Arabia.

The Argentine World Cup champion had been suspended by the French club just a day earlier for traveling to Saudi Arabia without approved permission.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is now believed to be eyeing an exit from the club with reports saying his father informed PSG a month prior that Messi would look to make move, reports said.

Messi’s two-year contract with PSG expires this summer. Barcelona vice-president, Rafael Yuste maintained in March that the Spanish club was in contact with Messi about a possible return to the Nou Camp.

However, it is not for certain if they can reach an agreement within the confines of La Liga’s financial fair play regulations.

Inter Miami of the Major League Soccer (MLS) is also after him. Meanwhile, Saudi club Al-Hilal is also making a substantial offer of more than £350 million annually, according to reports.

While no confirmation has been made from either camp, a move to Saudi Arabia is not impossible. Last year, rival Cristiano Ronaldo unveiled a historic announcement to move to Saudi’s Al Nassr, shocking much of the football world.

Controversial trip to Saudi Arabia

As part of the disciplinary measures levelled at the star forward, Messi is banned from playing or practicing with the team for two weeks. Reports earlier this week said he requested permission to visit the kingdom for commercial purposes but was denied, according to reports.

Messi is a Saudi tourism ambassador, and his trip to Saudi Arabia followed the French club’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday, in which Messi played the full 90 minutes.

The 35-year-old had previously signed an optional third-season clause in his contract when he first arrived at the club in 2021. However, club officials have chosen not to activate it, according to reports.

His camp claims he planned a trip to Saudi Arabia to coincide with a break from practice only to find out on Monday that a session had been added, at which stage he was unable to alter his schedule, reports said.

PSG is currently leading the standings with 75 points from 33 matches.

The World Cup winner has scored 31 goals and contributed 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG, and won the Ligue 1 title last season.