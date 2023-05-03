PSG suspends Messi after two-day unauthorised Saudi Arabia trip

Messi, who is also a Saudi tourism ambassador, will miss the Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been suspended by Paris St-Germain for two weeks after traveling to Saudi Arabia without the club’s permission this week, French sports daily L’Equipe reported on Tuesday.

The World Cup winner and Saudi tourism ambassador requested permission to visit the kingdom for commercial purposes but was denied, according to reports.

The Paris Saint-Germain’s star forward is prohibited from playing or practicing with the team during this time, and his pay will be reduced.

#WelcomeMessi to Diriyah, the land of traditions, heritage and history. Leo Messi, his wife Antonella and his sons Mateo and Ciro had an enjoyable tour where they learned about the history of Saudi and met its generous and hospitable people in At-Turaif. pic.twitter.com/vna7y63m2u — Ahmed Al Khateeb أحمد الخطيب (@AhmedAlKhateeb) May 2, 2023 Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, Ahmed al Khateeb, welcomed Messi and his family on Twitter, posting further photos of their visit to the country on Tuesday.

Messi’s trip to Saudi Arabia followed the French club’s home defeat by Lorient on Sunday, in which Messi played the full 90 minutes.

The 35-year-old had previously signed an optional third-season clause in his contract when he first arrived at the club in 2021. However, club officials have chosen not to activate it, according to reports.

Messi, who is also a Saudi tourism ambassador, will miss the Ligue 1 matches against Troyes and Ajaccio, but could return for the match against Auxerre on May 21.

PSG is currently leading the standings with 75 points from 33 matches.

The World Cup winner’s two-year contract with PSG expires this summer.

Barcelona vice-president, Rafael Yuste claimed in March that the Spanish club was in contact with Messi about a possible return to the Nou Camp.

Messi has scored 31 goals and contributed 34 assists in 71 games in all competitions for PSG, and won the Ligue 1 title last season.