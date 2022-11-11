Messi called for final duty as Argentina names World Cup squad

Argentina has announced their squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Lionel Messi captaining the team one last time.

The superstar will be backed up Angel Di Maria who scored the winning goal in the final of the 2021 Copa America.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has called Emiliano Martinez as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Paulo Dybala has been called to the side as he has recovered from his thigh injury just recently.

Both Lisandro Martinez and Christian Romero will defend their box as they race to beat the odds in the winter tournament.

Midfielder Exequiel Palacios has been included to replace Giovani Lo Celso for the Argentinians.

With a sloppy 2018 World Cup performance, Messi will be a man with a mission on the Qatar pitches as he is aided by Juilan Alvarez.

Nicolas Otamendi and Villarrel’s Juan Foyth will be implemented on the attack as Scaloni has also named them on his list.

Ahead of landing in Qatar, Argentina will play its final friendly match against the United Arab Emirates on November 16 before facing off against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Group C.

2022 Squad

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).