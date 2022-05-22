MENA’s first metaverse EA Sports tournament to kick off in Qatar

The first-of-its-kind metaverse championships bags a total prize of 182,000 QAR for four skilled EA Sports winners.

Qatar’s much-awaited EA Sports FIFA22 Champions Cup is drawing open the curtains on a new era in eSports, with the event being broadcasted entirely in the metaverse.

The first-of-its-kind tournment in the region will take place on May May 24, 25, and 28 at Aspire Ladies Sports Hall in Doha in front of e-Sports enthusiasts who will get the chance to see prominent gamers compete for the title.

Major FIFA and Qatari influencers will also attend the tournment, in addition to a plethora of entertainment and activities to ensure an unforgettable night. Gates will open at 5.30pm.

Ooredoo Nation – Gamers’ Land, the company’s own eSports brand, will also offer a selection of exclusive non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“We are proud and excited to be venturing into the world of Web 3.0 technologies with this latest eSports development, which aligns perfectly with our strategic commitment to investment in innovation,” said Nasser bin Hamad bin Nasser Al Thani, Chief Commercial Officer at Ooredoo.

“We see eSports as one of the key areas of focus in this digital era, and an area in which we can explore the many opportunities to offer our customers an unrivalled experience.”

A total of 12 top EA Sports FIFA22 gamers will compete in the unique competition, along with four regional players who qualified through Ooredoo Nation – Gamers’ Land online qualification games.

The championship bags a grand prize of a $50,000 prize in total.

The first winner will receive $25,000, second place will receive $15,000, whilst third and fourth place winners will receive $5,000.

But what is the metaverse, really?

The metaverse is a fictitious version of the internet that functions as a single, ubiquitous and immersive virtual environment.

It is enabled by virtual reality and augmented reality headgear, and consists of a network of three-dimensional virtual environments focused on social interaction.

In simple terms, metaverse is a form of virtual reality characterised by persistent virtual worlds that continue to exist even when the game or interaction is not taking place. It also includes a form of augmented reality that combines aspects of the digital and physical worlds.

Tech giants like Microsoft and Meta have been working towards enhancing the technology to enable interacting with virtual worlds.

The Metaverse has been introduced in several games, like fortine, and even social media platforms such as Meta. Given its potential, tech-icons like as CEOs Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella refer to it as “the future of the internet.”

What will the tournment look like?

For this year’s event, the metaverse will allow a rather unusual experience for both fans and players.

Those who are interested in cheering for their favourite player will be placed in virtual viewing spaces, where they will be able to watch the games with customised avatars and eSports jerseys.

The technology will allow fans to communicate, send emoticons, voice chat in virtual chatrooms, take virtual photos and interact with the games as if they are actually present.

On the other hand, players will have a virtual corridor with their photos displayed as Champions Cup ‘Hall of Famers’.

“The metaverse is still in its infancy, with phenomenal potential, and we are excited to show everyone just what we can do. We look forward to a thrilling tournament, and to a hugely enhanced fan experience for everyone involved. Best of luck to all the players, and we hope everyone enjoys the event,” the CCO added.

The event will include digital merchdise, online ticketing and a cutting-edge immersive viewing experience, giving attendees a taste of how vital eSports will look like in the metaverse.

All those attending will receive a free NFT designed specifically for them by Ooredoo Nation – Gamers’ Land and minted when the free e-ticket is booked. Through the NFT, fans will be able to have meet and greets with players and influencers and even receive freebies.

The three-day tournament will be broadcast live on YouTube with commentary in Arabic and English. It will also be aired on Ooredoo TV 0 channel and in VR.