Media City and Bloomberg take on Qatar Economic Forum until 2027

The Media City Qatar (MCQ) and Bloomberg’s collaboration in the Qatar Economic Forum (QEF) will continue until 2027 as part of a multi-year agreement inked on Tuesday in Lusail.

The signing of the new agreement took place between Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Al-Thani, CEO of MCQ, and M. Scott Havens, CEO of Bloomberg Media on the sidelines of the first day of QEF.

“Entering into a new collaborative contract will further cement the country’s position as a global hub for business, dialogue, and investment,” heikh Ali said.

Just hours earlier, the third annual QEF kicked off in Lusail at the newly opened Fairmont and Raffles Hotels, bringing together hundreds of local and international diplomats and business officials.

Over the course of the event, participants will engage in extensive discussions over the latest global economic challenges with the aim of marking a new “growth story.”

The event is widely seen as a reflection of Qatar’s key position in the business world as well as its role as a platform for dialogue.

Last year’s event was attended by more than 500 policy-makers and global thinkers along with 75 main stage speakers. Speaking to the press on Sunday, Sheikh Ali noted that the event’s previous success triggered interest from more applications for this year.

“Since its debut in 2021, the Forum’s interviews and connections have proven critical to expanding the global business dialogue, and we welcome the opportunity to extend and expand this important event in Doha,” Havens said.

The event in Lusail was inaugurated with an opening speech by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani who tapped into global challenges affecting economies.

“The world has witnessed or suffered a lot in the last two years starting with Covid-19 and its impact on the global economies in addition to armed conflicts which impacted multiple societies, as well as climate change which affects countries,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

However, the Qatari official noted that humans have great capabilities in overcoming challenges, especially those striking at economies.

“Human beings are made to adapt and adjust to overcome challenges and create opportunities. Human beings have been guided by stars, crossed oceans and have carved mountains. They are capable today of overcoming these challenges and reaching economic growth,” he added.