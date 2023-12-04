Mbappe leads 10-man PSG to secure 2-0 win against Le Havre AC

In a much-needed win, the Parisians secured the match with goalkeeper Arnau Tenas making his Ligue 1 debut .

Paris Saint-Germain secured a 2-0 victory away to Le Havre on Sunday, gifted by Kylian Mbappe and Vitinha after goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was sent off with a red card early in the game.

Ahead of Donnarumma’s red card, PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz picked up a shoulder injury after just eight minutes.

Donnarumma would be sent off in the 10th minute of the match after an excessive hack on Josue Casimir.

In an attempt to clear the ball, the Italian goalkeeper struck a high tackle that could have injured Casimir.

Coming off the bench to make his debut, Arnau Tenas would make the replacement for Donnarumma.

The flawed start from PSG put Le Havre to an advantage, but the Normandy squad failed to convert any opportunities in the first half.

Mbappe would regain the team’s composure as he opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when he gathered a pass from Ousmane Dembele to curl the ball into the net.

Le Havre dominated the pitch in the second half as they shot off 22 shots, with seven on target.

Tena’s debut opportunity would come in clutch as the Spanish rookie made a series of quality saves to help his team hitch the win.

Tena’s seven saves against Le Havre is the highest tally for a goalkeeper coming off the bench in Ligue 1 since Anthony Maisonnial in December 2016.

The visitors secured all three points in the 89th minute, when a shot from Vitinha ricocheted off Le Havre defender Gautier Lloris into the net.

The game would witness PSG moving to 33 points, four points clear of Nice, which fell to its first defeat in a 1-0 loss at Nantes on Saturday. Le Havre remains ninth on 16 points.