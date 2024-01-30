Match for Hope: Qatar to host charity football game featuring global stars and content creators

Match for Hope will see renowned football players face off against popular content creators at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Qatar is set to host yet another charity football match on February 23 featuring world-renowned football players facing off against popular content creators at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

‘Match for Hope’ will introduce renowned online content creators to bring a contemporary element into the conventional charity match structure.

Through the integration of online personalities, the aim is to garner a broader set of audience. This development also serves as a testament to the evolving landscape of entertainment and the growing influence of online content creators.

The match is organised in collaboration with Educational Above All and Qatar’s International Media Office (IMO).

Qatar’s recently held charity match featured a friendly stand-off between Qatar and Palestine on December 15, garnering more than 27,000 attendees.

Organised by the Qatar Foundation, the Stand with Palestine charity match was initiated by a group of students in Qatar Academy Doha to raise funds for Palestine through ticket sales and spread awareness about the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The popular Palestinian song “Dammi Falasteeni” echoed at the time throughout the Education City stadium, with fans of various ages and nationalities singing and dancing together.

Qatar has long stood as a haven for Palestinians and their supporters to voice their solidarity in sports arenas. This was highly witnessed during the World Cup, the biggest sports stage there is.

The student-led Stand with Palestine game concluded with Palestine securing a 4-3 victory in the penalty shoot-out. Players from both sides were seen uniting and proudly waving the red, white, black, and green flag, truly capturing the essence of a charity match.

The event raised approximately 20 million Qatari riyals to support the Palestinian people.