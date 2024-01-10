‘Martyrs of justice and truth’: Qatar launches donation campaigns to honour slain Palestinian journalists

Qatar Charity honours Palestinian journalists, Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, who were killed by Israeli forces, with a donation campaign in their name.

Qatar Charity launched two online donations campaigns on Tuesday to honour Palestinian journalists, Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya, after Israeli forces killed them in an airstrike on January 7.

Lolwah Al Khater, Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation, shared the campaign on her X page, calling on people to contribute to the donations “out of righteousness and loyalty to Palestine’s martyrs.”

“This is an initiative that we ask everyone to contribute to for the martyrs of justice and truth, Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thurayya, out of righteousness and loyalty to Palestine’s martyrs and their patient families,” Al Khater said.

Israel killed Dahdouh — the eldest son of Al Jazeera’s bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh — along with Palestinian journalist Mustafa Thuraya in a direct missile strike in western Khan Younis in Gaza on Sunday.

#وفاءا_لشهداء_غزة 🇵🇸



قال رسول الله: ( إذا مات ابن آدم انقطع عمله إلا من ثلاث: صدقة جارية، أو علم ينتفع به، أو ولد صالح يدعو له)



مبادرة نرجو من الجميع المساهمة فيها برّا ووفاءا لشهداء فلسطين ولأهلهم الصابرين المحتسبين، شهداء الحقّ والحقيقة #حمزة_الدحدوح و #مصطفى_ثريا



الروابط… https://t.co/k24RrYy2I8 pic.twitter.com/kiRN7A6Edl — لولوة الخاطر Lolwah Alkhater (@Lolwah_Alkhater) January 9, 2024

The campaign under Dahdouh’s name aims to build a health centre in Kosovo for people “that suffer from poor health coverage,” potentially benefiting 5,000 of the population, QC said on its website.

The campaign has so far gathered QAR 10,510 QAR out of the QAR 941,600 target.

The second campaign under Thurayya’s name aims to build a health centre in Nepal that could benefit at least 15,000 patients. The donations page says the campaign so far gathered QAR 6,140 out of the QAR 941,600 target.

People in Qatar and abroad can donate to both campaigns online by visiting their pages.

Giving charity in Islam on behalf of the deceased, also known as sadaqah jariyah, is a charitable act that is highly encouraged in the religion. The charity ensures the deceased’s good deeds increase even after their passing.

In her post on the latest campaigns, Al Khater encouraged those in Qatar and abroad to launch similar initiatives through relevant charity organisations for those killed in Gaza.

Israel has so far killed at least 23,210 Palestinians in Gaza and injured 59,167 others since the beginning of its genocidal war on the besieged enclave on October 7. Women and children make up 70% of the total figure.

On December 3, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani launched an initiative to sponsor 3,000 orphans and treat 1,500 injured Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

Under the initiative, the Gulf State is supervising the transfer of the wounded in coordination with Egypt, in preparation for treatment in Doha.

Qatar so far evacuated 74 patients along with 78 of their companions, in addition to 21 people with “special cases,” Doha’s foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a weekly briefing on Tuesday.

The Gulf state had also evacuated 111 Palestinians who hold a Qatari residency, Al-Ansari told the press in Doha.

On Tuesday, Qatar dispatched a 60th aid flight from Gaza to Egypt’s El Arish, bringing up the total of aid delivered to 1,879 tonnes.

The vital donations come as Gaza’s 2.2 million population suffer from a humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel’s ongoing genocidal war. At least 1.9 million people have been displaced by the war and are trying to survive the bombardment, complete Israeli siege, and harsh winter season.

Israel’s attacks on southern Gaza have been intensifying, despite initially declaring the area to be a safer zone.

Only 131 aid trucks entered Gaza through the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings on Tuesday, significantly lower than the pre-war daily average of 500 trucks, according to the United Nations’ latest flash update.

On Tuesday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) reiterated that “nowhere is safe” in Gaza, echoing the statements of the Strip’s population and other rights agencies.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in Gaza, nowhere is safe,” Thomas Lauvin, MSF project coordinator in Gaza, said.