Marriott International celebrates annual ‘Iftar for Cabs’ initiative in Qatar  

Associates celebrate the holy month of Ramadan by showing their appreciation to the hard-working taxi drivers in Doha.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the holy month of Ramadan, Marriott International celebrated its ‘Iftar for Cabs’ initiative at participating hotels in the Middle East, including fifteen in Qatar.

During Iftar on Monday, 10th April, taxi drivers who drove through the main entrances of the Le Royal Meridien Doha, Sharq Village & Spa, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, and Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel received complimentary Iftar packs to break their fast.

Catering teams at each of the hotels and fifteen other Marriott International Doha-based properties had prepared Iftar packs, which included a diverse selection of food and beverage items.

Associates from across various departments within all hotels, including Catering, Administration and Guest Services joined forces to bring the ‘Iftar for Cabs’ initiative to life.

This year, participating Marriott International properties in Qatar distributed over 1,100 Iftar packs to taxi drivers.

What is the ‘Iftar for Cabs’ initiative?

Launched in 2010, the ‘Iftar for Cabs’ initiative has turned into an annual tradition for many taxi drivers throughout the region. The initiative has been widely appreciated by hotel owners, local communities and transport authorities.

Belal Al Kadry, Chair of the Qatar Business Council and General Manager of Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel said: “Iftar for Cabs embodies the spirit of Ramadan as a company to the communities in which we operate. We believe in the power of community and it’s heartwarming to see our hotel teams come together to make a positive impact on recognising the tireless efforts of cab drivers.”

The ‘Iftar for Cabs’ initiative falls under Marriott International’s Sustainability and Social Impact Platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, which guides how the company makes a positive and sustainable impact wherever it does business.

From empowerment opportunities to sustainable hotel development, the platform is designed to foster business growth while balancing the needs of associates, customers, owners, the environment and communities.

Hotels providing team support to the Iftar for Cabs initiative at the distribution locations included Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Delta Hotels by Marriott City Center Doha, Element City Center Doha, Element West Bay Doha, Four Points by Sheraton Doha and JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha among others.