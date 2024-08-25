Marriott International announces dates for 2024 Wellness Week

The 2024 Wellness Week lineup includes a variety of high and low intensity workout classes and access to spa and salon treatments across Marriot properties in Doha.

Marriott International announced the dates for its highly anticipated Wellness Week in Doha, which will take place from September 13 to September 18, 2024. Now in its fourth year, this prestigious event is dedicated to fostering holistic well-being through a diverse array of activities that promote physical, mental, spiritual, emotional, social, and environmental health.

The 2024 Wellness Week will feature a comprehensive lineup of workshops, fitness classes, and other events across Marriott’s premier hotels and resorts in Doha. Attendees can participate in activities such as Yoga, HIIT sessions, and meditation. Select events also include sunrise and sunset yoga classes.

Ilkin Imanov, General Manager, Westin Doha and Chairman of Qatar Marriott Business Council in a statement to Doha News said: “Wellness Week is a transformative initiative across Marriott International properties in Qatar organized by Marriott Business Council. We are committed to promoting holistic wellbeing by focusing on Physical, Mental, Spiritual, Emotional, Social, and Environmental health.”

Among the participating hotels include The Ritz-Carlton, Doha (full body weight sessions); The Ritz-Carlton, Sharq Village & Spa (meditation classes); The St. Regis Doha (ice bath experience); Le Royal Méridien Doha (body base workouts); The Westin Doha Hotel & Spa (ab and core fitness sessions); and Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Center (padel socials).

The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, W Doha, Le Méridien Doha, and JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha will contribute their own distinctive wellness activities.

Marriott Bonvoy members can enjoy exclusive access and special offers throughout Wellness Week, including discounts on spa and salon treatments and complimentary entry to select events.

Attendees interested in signing up for any offered classes or services should visit this page.