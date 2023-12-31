Marmi 2024: Qatar’s international falcons and hunting festival begins

Falcons are deeply revered in Qatari society, with the sport of falconry being a well-respected tradition in the Gulf.

The Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival is commencing on Monday and running until January 27 at Sabkhat Marmi in the Sealine area.

Marmi 2024 will kick off with Al Tala’a championship during the morning period, soaring until January 7, where 34 groups will compete with one another, according to the festival’s chairman, Miteb Mubarak Al Qahtani.

Once the qualifiers conclude, Al Qahtani detailed, the draw for the subsequent stage will take place and be streamed live on the social media platforms of the Al Gannas Association.

He emphasised that the dates for the upcoming rounds will be established at a later time, contingent on the final count of qualifiers.

Regarding the timetable for the 15th Marmi 2024, the Hadad Al Tahadi Championship is set to commence from the inaugural day during the evening session, followed by a series of other competitions.

Al Qahtani specified that the culmination of the Hadad Al Tahadi Championship is scheduled for January 26.

Fast-forwarding to January 5, Al Qahtani revealed that the junior falconers and promising falconers championships will take centre stage, along with the qualifiers for the Saluki racing championship, vying for a spot in the ultimate showdown.

Falcons are deeply revered in Qatari society, with the sport of falconry being a well-respected tradition in the Gulf.

In 2008, the nation launched a cultural association for hunters, Al Gannas, which aims to promote traditional Arabian hunting.

The association represents Arab hunters in regional and global contests, and organises its own events to encourage and keep the sport alive. It also designated facilities and equipment required for hunting and encourages research and studies in the field.

The Gulf country further expanded its efforts in this domain by allowing falcon owners to obtain authorisation to access Qatar’s industrial zones, accompanied by security personnel, to reclaim their avian companions.

The bird owners now have access to Ras Laffan, Mesaieed, and Dukhan Industrial Cities as long as they are assisted by a security patrol, the General Directorate of Industrial Security at the Ministry of Interior announced.

Owners who are looking to retrieve their falcons in any of the three areas can reach out to the ministry through the official hotline numbers.

Into the wild

More than 50 falcons were released into nature back in March as part of Qatar’s efforts to conserve and breed the birds in the wild, Al Qannas Qatari Society announced in March.

Falconers were also asked to cooperate with a campaign and donate some of their falcons to enable them to breed in the wild and support the preservation of the birds.

Many Qatari falconers participated in the campaign and donated some of their best birds.

The announcement was made during the Marmi 2023, with officials at the time saying data from tracking devices placed on previously released falcons to determine their migration paths proved to be effective.