Mane named in Senegal World Cup squad despite injury

Senegal was placed in Group A with the host nation Qatar, Ecuador, and Netherlands.
Despite hurting himself playing for Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Sadio Mane has been selected for Senegal’s World Cup team in Qatar. His pivotal penalty kicks this year helped his nation qualify for both the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.
The 30-year-old striker missed this weekend’s game against Schalke after suffering a right fibula injury in Bayern’s 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen.
Senegal qualified for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, their first ever, and immediately made an impact, defeating reigning champion France en route to the round of 16.
After failing to qualify for the World Cup once more before 2018, they are now set to make their third appearance after defeating Egypt in the qualifiers.
Can they duplicate their 2002 feats of valour and advance to the knockout rounds once more?
Senegal 2022 squad
Goalkeepers
- Seny Dieng – Queens Park Rangers
- Alfred Gomis – Stade Rennes
- Eduoard Mendy – Chelsea
Defenders
- Fode Ballo Toure – AC Milan
- Pape Abou Cisse – Olympiakos
- Abdou Diallo – RB Leipzig
- Ismail Jakobs – Monaco
- Kalidou Koulibaly – Chelsea
- Formose Mendy – Amiens
- Youssouf Sabaly – Real Betis
Midfielders
- Pathe Ismael Ciss – Rayo Vallecano
- Krepin Diatta – Monaco
- Idrissa Gana Gueye – Everton
- Pape Gueye – Olympique Marseille
- Cheikhou Kouyate – Nottingham Forest
- Mamdou Loum – Reading
- Nampalys Mendy – Leicester City
- Moustapha Name – Pafos FC
- Pape Matar Sarr – Tottenham Hotspur
Forwards
- Boulaye Dia – Salernitana
- Famara Diedhiou – Alanyaspor
- Bamba Dieng – Olympique Marseille
- Nicolas Jackson – Villarreal
- Sadio Mane – Bayern Munich
- Ilimane Ndiaye – Sheffield United
- Ismaila Sarr – Watford