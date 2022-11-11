Mane named in Senegal World Cup squad despite injury

Senegal was placed in Group A with the host nation Qatar, Ecuador, and Netherlands.

Despite hurting himself playing for Bayern Munich on Tuesday, Sadio Mane has been selected for Senegal’s World Cup team in Qatar. His pivotal penalty kicks this year helped his nation qualify for both the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 30-year-old striker missed this weekend’s game against Schalke after suffering a right fibula injury in Bayern’s 6-1 victory over Werder Bremen.

Senegal qualified for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, their first ever, and immediately made an impact, defeating reigning champion France en route to the round of 16.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup once more before 2018, they are now set to make their third appearance after defeating Egypt in the qualifiers.

Can they duplicate their 2002 feats of valour and advance to the knockout rounds once more?

Senegal 2022 squad

Goalkeepers

Seny Dieng – Queens Park Rangers

Alfred Gomis – Stade Rennes

Eduoard Mendy – Chelsea

Defenders

Fode Ballo Toure – AC Milan

Pape Abou Cisse – Olympiakos

Abdou Diallo – RB Leipzig

Ismail Jakobs – Monaco

Kalidou Koulibaly – Chelsea

Formose Mendy – Amiens

Youssouf Sabaly – Real Betis

Midfielders

Pathe Ismael Ciss – Rayo Vallecano

Krepin Diatta – Monaco

Idrissa Gana Gueye – Everton

Pape Gueye – Olympique Marseille

Cheikhou Kouyate – Nottingham Forest

Mamdou Loum – Reading

Nampalys Mendy – Leicester City

Moustapha Name – Pafos FC

Pape Matar Sarr – Tottenham Hotspur

Forwards