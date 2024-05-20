Mandarin Oriental, Doha Marks World Bee Day with Malika Honey Showcase and Educational Collaboration

Mandarin Oriental, Doha celebrates World Bee Day on May 20 with educational workshops, spa treatments, and honey-based delicacies, emphasising its commitment to sustainability and biodiversity conservation through its beekeeping initiative.

Renowned for its steadfast dedication to sustainable practices, Mandarin Oriental, Doha proudly celebrates World Bee Day on May 20. From educational workshops to speciality spa treatments, room amenities and delicacies, the hotel will be humming with activity as part of the Group’s commitment to promoting biodiversity conservation and ecological awareness.

Mandarin Oriental, Doha, for the past 4 years, has managed 15 active beehives across Qatar in collaboration with Bu Saif’s Apiary, harvesting its own natural Malika Honey. Named after the Arabic word for ‘Queen,’ Malika Honey is derived from the nectar of the fragrant blooms of the indigenous Sidr tree.

This initiative not only underscores Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to environmental stewardship but also enriches guests’ culinary experience. Malika Honey’s unique flavours can be sampled in sweet treats such as the Malika Honey Cake from The Mandarin Cake Shop and the Lavender Honey Peach Sorbet from Gelato.

Expanding on its ongoing beekeeping initiative, the hotel now warmly invites students from Qatar Academy Msheireb to participate in educational sessions at Gelato. Guided by the hotel’s culinary team, students will discover the crucial role bees play in biodiversity and learn about sustainable practices in honey production on the occasion of World Bee Day.

In addition, guests at The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, Doha are invited to indulge in the luxurious HydraFacial treatment, enhanced with Beta HD featuring honey extract. This renowned, non-invasive skin resurfacing treatment, suitable for all skin types, deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates. Infused with antioxidant properties and enriched with the natural healing and moisturising benefits of honey extract, the treatment revitalises and nourishes the skin, reflecting Mandarin Oriental’s holistic approach to sustainability.

“Sustainability is not just a principle but a practice that guides every facet of our operations at Mandarin Oriental, Doha,” states Thomas Kinsperger, General Manager. “World Bee Day is a special occasion for us, offering a platform to showcase our environmental stewardship and deepen our engagement with the community. It’s a day where we can educate, inspire, and connect, particularly with young minds, highlighting the vital role bees play in sustaining our ecosystem. Our activities today reinforce our commitment to a sustainable future.”

About Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group



Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the world’s most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences. Having grown from its Asian roots into a global brand, the Group now operates 38 hotels, 10 residences and 23 exclusive homes in 25 countries and territories, with each property reflecting the Group’s oriental heritage, local culture and unique design. Mandarin Oriental has a strong pipeline of hotels and residences under development and is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.

About Mandarin Oriental, Doha



Mandarin Oriental, Doha is an intimate and stylish urban retreat located in the centre of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the new lifestyle and cultural heart of the city. The hotel blends chic and contemporary design with touches of Qatari heritage, bringing new levels of luxury to Qatar. Designed by the world-renowned David Collins Studio, the hotel’s 117 rooms, 41 suites and 91 serviced apartments blend an elegant, contemporary design with subtle elements of traditional Qatari heritage.