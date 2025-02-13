Mandarin Oriental Doha earns sixth consecutive five star rating from Forbes

Continuing to drive the reputation as an innovative leader in luxury hospitality, Mandarin Oriental, Doha continues to be recognised by Forbes for its excellence.

Mandarin Oriental, Doha has been recognised in the Forbes Travel Guide 2025 Star Awards once again, maintaining its prestigious five rating for both the hotel and its spa located in the Qatari capital.

This marks the sixth consecutive five-star rating for the hotel and the fourth consecutive year for the spa, helping Mandarin Oriental in Doha to further solidify its position among Qatar’s most distinguished luxury destinations.

Additionally, it has also achieved Responsible Hospitality VERIFIED™, the official sustainability verification recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, underscoring Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to excellence and environmental responsibility in luxury hospitality.

“This continued Five-Star recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to setting new benchmarks in luxury hospitality,” said Thomas Kinsperger, the general manager of Mandarin Oriental in Doha.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority on excellence in hospitality, and Mandarin Oriental, Doha is among the distinguished properties recognized in its annual Star Rating list.

Nestled in the heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha, the city’s cultural and social epicentre, Mandarin Oriental, Doha seamlessly blends Oriental heritage with contemporary luxury. Overlooking the vibrant Barahat Msheireb, the hotel provides guests with access to premier retail, dining, entertainment, and cultural attractions.

Similarly, the spa at the hotel embraces a holistic approach to wellness, combining ancient oriental philosophies with innovative treatments to restore balance to the mind, body, and spirit.

Inspired by the five elements, the spa offers personalised wellness experiences, drawing on years of expertise, local traditions, and intuitive techniques.

Spanning 3,030 square meters, it features nine treatment rooms, including two VIP suites and an exclusive couple’s suite, along with extensive heat and water facilities for ultimate relaxation.

“At Mandarin Oriental, Doha, we are dedicated to delivering excellence consistently, ensuring that every guest experience is seamless, meaningful, and memorable. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our colleagues, who bring our commitment to life every day,” Kinsperger added.