Man arrested after stealing bag of cash from bank in Qatar

While authorities issued a warning to residents, such a crime is deemed to be rare in Qatar.

Thousands of Qatari riyals that were stolen from a bank client in Qatar have been recovered by authorities, the interior ministry confirmed.

A total of QAR 71,628 was retrieved by the the Criminal Investigation Department at the Ministry of Interior (MOI) following a report from the client, the body highlighted in a video shared online.

The footage shows the moments the culprit picks up a bag full of cash as the victim steps away from his belongings. He is then seen running out of the bank and around the corner and away from view.

However, authorities said they were able to retrace his movements from when he reached the bank to the moments he left his residence.

إدارة البحث الجنائي تسترد مبلغ 71628 ريالا قطريا، تمت سرقته من عميل أثناء وجوده بأحد البنوك بالدولة #الداخلية_قطر pic.twitter.com/ptjL3tX2Xt — وزارة الداخلية – قطر (@MOI_Qatar) May 22, 2023

“The suspect admitted to the accusation and was referred to the Public Prosecution along with the seized items,” MOI confirmed in the video.

Doha has on various occasions been rated as one of the top ten safest cities in the world, most recently by a UK-based security training marketplace which gave it the title.

Various safety metrics, such as crime and homicide rates, public confidence in law enforcement, and concerns about being mugged or robbed, were used to rank cities by Get Licensed. It collected data from 100 of the most popular tourist destinations worldwide.

Doha achieved a World Vacation Safety Score of 7.56, which tied it with Ljubljana (Slovenia) for tenth place. The Gulf city had one of the lowest homicide rates worldwide, with just 0.42 murders per 100,000 people.

In contrast to the 82.37% of respondents who said they feel safe going alone at night, just 8.94% of those polled stated they were concerned about being robbed or mugged. With a 7.92 rating in the category of police dependability, the city was rated as the safest in the Global Terrorism Index.

The top five cities were Reykjavik, Bern, Bergen, Kyoto, and Taipei. Doha was joined in the top ten by Singapore, Copenhagen, Salzburg, Tokyo.

Separately, Doha was named one of the safest places for “solo women travelers” by a UK-based search engine for vacation rentals, last year.

It was the only location within the region to make the list of 50 of the safest cities for women to travel alone, according to Holidu.

The Gulf country’s excellent safety record has also played a key role in its significant visitor influx.

Also, Qatar secured the top spot for this year’s Numbeo Crime Index for the safest country in the world, dominating the chart for the fifth year running. The country has topped this index in the past five years with an interruption from Japan in 2018.