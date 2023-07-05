Malawi embassy in Doha to celebrate 59 years of independence

As Malawi mounts to celebrate its 59th year of independence, it stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of its people.

Dubbed as the ‘The Warm Heart of Africa,’ Malawi’s Embassy is set to celebrate 59 Years of Independence alongside its recent partnership with the state of Qatar.

Chaired by Excellency Ambassador Roy Akajuwe Kachale, Ambassador of the Republic of Malawi to the State of Qatar, the festivity will honour 6 July 1964, Malawi’s independence from British colonial rule.

“Since then, the country has made significant strides in socio-economic growth, overcoming numerous obstacles and embracing democratic governance. Malawi’s unwavering commitment to promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development has garnered widespread global recognition, positioning it on a path towards progress and prosperity,” an embassy statement read.

Since establishing a diplomatic presence in Doha in 2021, relations between the Republic of Malawi and Qatar have evolved into what the embassy has voiced “mutual respect and cooperation.”

In an exclusive interview with Doha News, Malawi’s Ambassador to Qatar Roy Kachale discussed how his country is establishing its presence in the Gulf state, just two years after first opening an embassy in Doha.



Check out the video for more. pic.twitter.com/Rewv4ThSJu — Doha News (@dohanews) July 5, 2023

The two countries have collaborated on several efforts, including immediate humanitarian aid towards the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Sponsored by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in collaboration with Qatar Red Crescent, the two institutions aided in the devastated 15 districts in the southern region of Malawi, which displaced 700,000 people and caused the loss of life of over 500 people.

In March of this year, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi visited Qatar for the hosting of the United Nations Group of Least Developed Countries (LDC).

During this Conference, the Malawi President acknowledged the reception and hospitality offered by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar, and the government.

The country of Malawi said it aims to cooperate in the areas of mutual economic development, such as agriculture, trade and investment, tourism, mining, energy, health, and labour, among several other things.