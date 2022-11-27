Maison Pierre Hermé launches new business-to-business catering services in Qatar

With this new service, businesses and customers will have access to a selection of limited edition macarons, pastries, gift hampers, chocolate bonbons and chocolate snacks among other luxury delicacies.

Maison Pierre Hermé has recently launched a business-to-business catering service, providing businesses hosting gatherings and special occasions with a customised hospitality experience.

The services offered also include a unique collection for End-of-Year (EOY) corporate events. The EOY collection is designed exquisitely by Octave Marsal, transporting one to Paris, the city of lights. The artist’s collection is offered as retail products available both to the public and corporate world, serving a luxurious sensation to all kinds of EOY events.

The luxury patisserie launched pastry production in Qatar in the year 2022, rendering it the first country in the Middle East to have its own production of pastries by Pierre Hermé outside France and Japan.

The wide product ranges and expertise allows Maison Pierre Hermé to provide the best and most luxurious experience yet; from the presentation of products to the taste of the patisserie, macarons and bespoke cakes.

The business-to-business catering service also provides wedding and event planners, hotels and cafes with the opportunity to be part of Pierre Hermé’s luxurious Maison family.

Pierre Hermé, who was named Best Patisserie Chef in the world by the panel of the World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2016, and the fourth most influential French personality in the world by Vanity Fair magazine, creates his own tastes and flavour combinations, much like an artist.

The brand is a member of the prestigious Comité Colbert and has an established partnership with the Raffles group and Ritz Carlton group.

This new end-of-year collection is inspired by the city of romance, Paris, in collaboration with the renowned artist, Octave Marsal.

Herme’s signature macarons

The alluring selection of new, infinitely adorable macarons brings the haute patisserie to life.

The pastry chef’s signature brushstroke, a testament to Maison Pierre Hermé Paris’ craftsmanship, is inscribed on each shell as if it were a precious seal.

Customers and businesses can choose from different hamper assortments, each one created under a specific theme and filled with a selection of house specialities.