Madrid win their fifth world title in style

Real Madrid is crowned club world cup champions after beating Al Hilal 5-3

No club has been more successful in this competition than Real Madrid and frankly, nobody has anywhere near the same affinity with it as Ancelotti. Real have now won the Cup for a record fifth time.

Both sides appear to be in a 4-3-3 formation in the beginning.

Al-Hilal had certainly been the more energetic of the two sides, with Real disrupting their momentum by conceding fouls in harmless positions.

And Real managed to get in the score sheet early. After some intricate passing between Benzema and Valverde, Vinicius Jr is played through down the left flank. The Brazil international raced past the defensive line before opening up his body and slotting it past the hapless Al-Maiouf. Vinicius Jr then runs to the corner flag, kissing the Real badge while pointing to the sky.

Real would double the advantage after only 17 minutes of the first half. Real maintained their pressure after taking the lead, and the ball is played out wide to Modric. The Croatia international drilled in a delivery, which the Al-Hilal defenders were unable to clear. The ball looped in the air and falls for Valverde, whose wonderfully composed first-time volley flew low and hard into the bottom corner.

But a few minutes later and out of nothing, the Saudi side got a lifeline. The Real defensive line was high and suddenly they got caught out of position as Marega is played in behind with acres of space to run into. He was able to keep his composure as he slotted his effort beyond Lunin.

The second half would be much better for Madrid. Benzema would score making it the second time in a Club World Cup finals he has done so. Vincius Jr played a one-two with Camavinga before a lovely outside-of-the-boot cross in for the Benzema, who taped home to restore Real’s two-goal advantage.

And then again, a lovely flowing move on the right flank between Carvajal and Valverde would see Carvajal playing it back for Valverde, who struck it first-time into the roof of the net for his second of the night.

But then Vietto gives Al-Hilal hope! The Argentine run in behind and a through-ball is played into him. Vietto did brilliantly keep his composure and dinked the ball over an on-rushing Lunin.

No matter, Valverde responded with another goal. The Uruguay international had two goals tonight, with Cristiano Ronaldo the only other player to score a hat-trick in a Club World Cup final.

In this back-and-forth, the consolation goal would come from Al Hilal. A lapse in concentration at the back allows Vietto to turn and poke it into an empty net.

But despite that Real Madrid became champions of the world once again!