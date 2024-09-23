Mada Center launches ‘Bu Hamad’ digital sign language interpreter for deaf community

‘Bu Hamad’ is a virtual sign language interpreter that aims to help individuals with hearing disabilities in Qatar independently access digital content and services.

The recent introduction of a virtual sign language interpreter marks a significant step forward in enhancing the quality of life for Qatar’s deaf community and fostering their integration into society.

The “Bu Hamad” initiative, which is now available on the Ministry of Social Development and Family’s (MSDF) website, was introduced by the Mada Assistive Technology Center Qatar.

Th initiative, which was unveiled on Sunday to coincide with the start of the International Week of the Deaf, was attended by Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, the Minister of Social Development and Family.

The project represents a collaborative effort between MSDF and Mada Center to promote digital inclusion, ensuring that individuals with hearing disabilities can access digital content and services independently across various electronic platforms.

Acting CEO of Mada Center, Aljazi Nasser Aljabor, highlighted the critical role that research and innovation play in empowering people with hearing disabilities, saying that Bu Hamad is a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to developing technological solutions that support digital inclusion.

“Innovation is vital for ensuring access to web content and services,” she stated.

Aljabor further explained that this development enhances access to government information, and illustrates Mada Center’s leadership in research and technology aimed at supporting individuals with disabilities.

She also pointed out the need for continuous efforts in research and innovation to find new ways of promoting comprehensive digital integration, ensuring that no one is left behind in today’s digital world.