Lusail Tram shuttled over five million passengers throughout Doha since January 2022

As the Lusail Tram project continues to expand with an additional planned two lines, the tram network stands as a greener alternative to CO2-emitting vehicles on the road.



Since January 2022, Doha’s Lusail Tram has transported 5.5 million passengers.



“The total number of tram users since its launch in January 2022 has reached approximately 5.5 million passengers,” said Ajlan Eid Al Enazi, the Chief of Strategy and Business Development at Qatar Rail.



During major international sporting events, such as the historic FIFA 2022 World Cup games held in Doha, the nation’s residents and visitors have hopped aboard the light rail network to seamlessly travel to the city’s famed destinations — such as the Lusail Marina.



This news comes as the Qatar Railways Company announced that the Orange and Pink lines of the Lusail Tram will be fully operational to the public.



New stops available on the now fully operational Orange line include Fox Hills – South and North, Downtown Lusail, Crescent Park – North, Lusail Stadium, and many more.



At the Legtaifiya station, passengers can interchange from Orange to either the Red or Pink lines.



“We are pleased to expand the Lusail Tram services in Lusail City through the completion of the operations for all Orange Line stations and the launch of the Pink Line. The current phase represents a significant milestone and a qualitative leap in our journey towards developing the public transportation system in Lusail City,” Al Enazi added.



In total, the Lusail Tram consists of four lines — with the latter two being the Turquoise line and the now-under-construction Purple line.



Stops on the Purple line are set to include Grand Masjed, Lusail Boulevard, Downtown Lusail and Al Sa’ad Plaza, which will connect passengers to the Pink line.



The West of the Purple line will share tracks with the planned Turquoise line, starting at the Lusail QNB station. The rest of the stops, including Lusail Stadium and Downtown Lusail, among others, will be connected to the Orange line.



With a wide selection of destinations and the ability to interchange between lines, Ahmed Al Saleh, Senior Director of the Lusail Tram Project at Qatar Rail, hailed the Lusail tram network as a greener alternative to petrol-guzzling vehicles.



“Trams are much more efficient in terms of road usage, as one train can replace about 40 cars, which occupy a significantly larger area of road space, contributing to reducing the negative impacts of transportation, especially Co2 emissions,” he said.