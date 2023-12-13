Lusail Museum ceremonial groundbreaking to be held this month

The Lusail Museum will be located on Al Maha Island, Lusail, complementing the recently opened Winter Wonderland.

The much-awaited Lusail Museum will witness its ceremonial groundbreaking take place this month, as revealed by Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

In her podcast titled “The Power of Culture,” Sheikha Mayassa announced the opening of the Lusial Museum alongside famed architect Jacques Herzog, who designed the up-and-coming gallery.

“The Lusail Museum will be a completely new kind of institution rooted in a movement of ideas and perspectives fostering constructive dialogue and debate on the most pressing issues of our time,” Sheikha Mayassa said.

Set to be a museum like no other, Herzog voiced that the Lusail Museum will incorporate the city and the country in more ways than one.

“Is not just [an] architecture, it’s not just an investment, but it’s really programmed in a smart way so this new land gain really will live – will become alive and will infuse life – commercial life and culture life – and that’s why I see the Lusail project such an important project for your whole country,” the Swiss architect stated in the podcast.

No set date so far has been announced for when the ceremonial groundbreaking will open, nor when the museum will be open, but it will be located on Al Maha Island in Lusail, just north of Doha.

Last year in March, before the World Cup in Qatar, the Lusail Museum was announced to be a four-story building that will span 559,700 square feet and include exhibition space, an auditorium, a library, and educational hubs.

Set to also operate as a think tank, the Lusail Museum will host local and international thought leaders, artists, curators, and students in fellowship programs and workshops.