Lusail Circuit early bird F1 ticket sale to start Feb 20

LIC is encouraging fans to secure their 20% discount – and the best seats – to this year’s high-octane entertainment spectacle.

As excitement builds around the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season, Lusail International Circuit has announced that fans can unlock 20% off the price of tickets to this winter’s FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024, which is set to take place from 29 November to 1 December.

The reduced-price early bird tickets are available to buy at https://tickets.lcsc.qa from midnight on Tuesday 20 February for a limited period, so buy the tickets now before they go on full price!

A variety of ticket options are available to racegoers to ensure a memorable experience for all spectators, including three-day Main Grandstand tickets starting at early bird prices of QAR 1600 (full price QAR 2000) and single-day and three-day General Admission tickets, with early bird prices ranging from QAR 160 up to QAR 480.

FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 ticket categories:

Grandstand

Main Grandstand (3 Day) allocated covered seating

North Grandstand (3 Day) free seating

T2 Grandstand (3 Day) free seating

T3 Grandstand (3 Day) free seating

T16 Grandstand (3 Day) free seating

General Admission – Lusail Hill

General Admission (Friday)

General Admission (Saturday)

General Admission (Sunday)

General Admission (3 Day)

Children, 2 years old and under, can gain free entry for General Admission and Grandstands but will not have an allocated seat. Additionally, children under 2 years of age will require a full-priced ticket to access any hospitality product.

To take advantage of these incredible discounts and to secure the best seats, fans are encouraged to visit the official website to book their tickets at https://tickets.lcsc.qa before they sell out. Exceptional hospitality packages will be offered across five tiered categories with more information available at: https://hospitality.lcsc.qa.

Fans returning to this year’s FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2024 can gear up to experience an exhilarating weekend as they watch the world’s top-tier drivers go head-to-head around the iconic Lusail International Circuit.

With non-stop excitement off-track with live music and entertainment, the chance to see the superstars of F1®, family-friendly activities, a glimpse into local culture, and a diverse range of food and hospitality experiences, the three-day celebration of world-class racing will have something for everyone.

Friday, also known as ‘Family Friday’ will feature a single free practice session followed by the standard qualifying session for the Grand Prix. Following the success of last year’s family day, racegoers of all ages can enjoy the action together, with under 12s getting free general admission alongside a ticketed adult. (A maximum of 4 child tickets can be booked).

On Saturday, the thrilling Sprint Shootout takes place which determines the grid for the afternoon’s nail-biting Sprint. As one of just six Sprint locations, LIC lines up alongside Shanghai, Miami, Austin, Sao Paulo and Austria’s Aspielburg.

The additional race, which proved to be a high-octane addition to the 2023 season and saw McLaren’s rookie driver Oscar Piastro clinch victory ahead of Red Bull rival, Max Verstappen, will take place on Saturday 30 November thrilling motorsports fans ahead of the nail-biting Grand Prix climax on Sunday 1 December.

Formula 1 has also announced two exciting additional support events which will take place over the course of the three-day extravaganza: the F1 Academy race, an all-female racing series designed to nurture and propel young female drivers towards the higher echelons of competition followed by the FIA Formula 2 Championship, a thrilling one-make championship with 22 identical cars.

Entertainment on and off-track plus unique fan attractions promise to make the FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX the experience of a lifetime.

For more information please visit: https://tickets.lcsc.qa/content