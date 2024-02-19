‘Luminous Festival’: All you need to know about Doha’s first light festival 

The festival will have around 20 interactive installations, five zones, live mascots, stage performances, and a variety of entertainment.

Qatar Tourism has introduced the ‘Luminous Festival’ for the first time in Doha. The spectacular event is set to illuminate the close of this year’s winter season.

Scheduled to dazzle attendees from February 21 to March 2 at Al Saad Plaza, Lusail Boulevard, the festival marks a significant addition to the country’s events calendar.

Operating daily from 5 p.m. until midnight, the Luminous Festival is poised to be Qatar’s largest light festival.

It will feature nearly 20 interactive installations across five uniquely themed zones, live mascots, and a rich tapestry of stage performances.

The different zones at the Luminous Festival

The Gateway: The entrance to the festival, designed by the award-winning international design studio Limelight, promises to ignite curiosity with moving lights and large projections that narrate the festival’s story.

Earth: Featuring garden-themed installations by Amigo & Amigo, the Earth Zone will captivate visitors with its fluorescent, interactive lighting, embodying elements of nature.

Water: Atelier Sisu and China Light Festival B.V. have collaborated to create the Water Zone, offering an immersive experience inspired by marine life, notably the Darb Lusail Plaza Whale Shark.

Fire: The Fire Zone, brought to life by Digital Art Projection (DAP) and founded by Georgie Pinn, will radiate warmth and glow through installations inspired by ignition and fireworks.

Air: Airena, led by Felipe Reynolds and Ed Boyle, will present the Air Zone, featuring artwork that captures the ethereal beauty of air and space, inviting visitors to experience a sense of wonder.

With its diverse zones, interactive installations, and a line-up of performances by renowned entertainment teams like Candela and Boogie Woogie, the festival promises an unparalleled experience that blends Qatari and contemporary cultures, catering to a wide audience.