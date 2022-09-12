LuLu promises 2 million QAR to lucky shoppers

The promotion starts on 1st September and will run until 18th December.

With excitement building up for the Qatar FIFA season, the 18 LuLu Hypermarkets in Qatar are celebrating with customers too – just spend 50 QAR at any of the LuLu stores in Qatar and get an e-raffle to win 2 million QAR in prizes.

The promotion starts on 1st September and will run until 18th December, to coincide with the FIFA tourism rush, when over a million sports fans will visit the country.

All those customers need to do is spend 50 QAR at LuLu and register for the e-raffle at any customer service points. The Grand Draw will be held on 22nd December. One top winner will get 100,000 QAR in cash and shopping vouchers.

There will be two winners in the next place, each of which will take home 50,000 QAR in cash and gift vouchers.

An additional 280 winners stand to win 10,000 QAR and 5000 QAR in both cash and gift vouchers, making up the total prize of 2 million QAR.

“The LuLu Mega Lucky Draw is our salute to the dynamic leadership of the State of Qatar, which has positioned the country as a sporting capital and made the upcoming FIFA World Cup a major business boost,” said Dr. Mohamed Althaf, Director of Lulu Group International.

“The LuLu Qatar operations have set the bar high for the hypermarket chain in the country and won awards for its innovation,” he added.