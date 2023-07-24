LuLu Hypermarket relaunches 10/15/20/30 promotion by popular demand

Don’t miss out on the 10/15/20/30 promotion which is valid until 6th August at all stores across the country.

LuLu Hypermarket Qatar has announced the return of the 10/15/20/30 promotion, set to take place from 24th July to 6th August.

The promotion is back by popular demand where customers can avail discounts on more than 1,500 products across various categories, including grocery, fresh food, fruits, vegetables, household items, textiles, footwear, health and beauty products, sports goods, home décor, stationery, toys, electronics and much more.

The specialty of the 10/15/20/30 promotion lies in its comprehensive range of products carefully selected to meet the diverse needs of customers.

LuLu Hypermarket Qatar is committed to offering top-quality items at affordable prices, making this promotion outstanding.

Whether it’s everyday essentials or special treats, LuLu has arranged all commodity lines to welcome back customers after their summer vacation. Additionally, the hypermarket has organised all back-to-school and office stationery items to cater to the needs of students and professionals alike.

A spokesperson from LuLu’s management expressed their excitement about the promotion, stating, “The 10/15/20/30 Promotion has always been a runaway success, and every year we endeavor to add more product lines that are tailor-made to the regular use of our customers, to spice up the promotional campaign.”

To add even more value, LuLu has prepared an array of special offers, for example the Hot Food and Bakery sections have crafted tailor-made innovative value combo offers encompassing various cuisines such as Arabic, Western, Chinese, South Indian and North Indian, along with a wide range of bakery delights to complement the mainstream promotion.

Shoppers also have the chance to win big through the “Win 1.5Kg Gold and LuLu Gift Card” promotion. For every purchase of 100 QAR or more, customers receive an E-Raffle coupon to stand a chance to win 1.5Kg Gold or a LuLu Gift Card worth 100,000 QAR. There will be 50 lucky winners for each category, making this promotion even more enticing.

LuLu Hypermarkets have consistently strived to provide a wide selection of global products at the best rates, catering to the multi-ethnic community of the region. With their commitment to high-quality offerings and an organised logistics system, LuLu remains the favorite shopping destination for many.

According to LuLu management, “We have always been dedicated to extending a better shopping experience to our valued customers, and we will continue our sustained efforts in this regard with highly innovative promotions in the future as well to keep our customers happier.”

Don’t miss out on the 10/15/20/30 promotion which is valid until 6th August at all stores across the country.