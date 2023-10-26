Lulu Hypermarket Qatar brings back much-awaited QR 10/15/20/30 promotion

Lulu Hypermarket Qatar offers customers a chance to win big, here’s how.

Lulu Hypermarket Qatar, a favourite shopping destination for the multi-ethnic community of the region, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated 10/15/20/30 promotion.

This much-loved promotion will be available from October 23 to November 2, allowing customers to enjoy incredible discounts on over 1,500 selected products across various categories.

The 10/15/20/30 promotion offers an extensive range of products thoughtfully curated to meet the diverse needs of our valued customers. Whether it’s daily essentials or special treats, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar is committed to providing top-quality items at affordable prices, making this promotion truly exceptional.

“The 10/15/20/30 Promotion has always been a runaway success, and every year, we endeavor to add more product lines tailor-made for our customers’ regular use to enhance the promotional campaign,” a spokesperson from Lulu management said, expressing their excitement about the promotion.

To add even more value and excitement to this promotion, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar has prepared an array of special offers. The Hot Food and Bakery sections have crafted tailor-made innovative value combo offers encompassing various cuisines such as Arabic, Western, Chinese, South Indian, and North Indian, along with a wide range of bakery delights to complement the main promotion.

Moreover, shoppers have the opportunity to benefit from the Latest electronic and gadgets DigiTech promotion and another exciting promotion, “Deals on Wheels,” which runs until October 28.

Additionally, in association with suppliers, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar offers customers a chance to win big. When you purchase Fogg or Ossum products worth QAR 20, you’ll receive a raffle coupon for the chance to win a Lulu Gift Voucher worth QAR 50,000. Moreover, buying any Reckit Products worth QAR 30/- will grant you a free raffle coupon with a chance to win Lulu Vouchers worth up to QAR 70,000/-.

LuLu Hypermarkets are renowned for their commitment to offering a wide selection of global products at the best rates. With a dedication to high-quality offerings and an organized logistics system, LuLu Hypermarket Qatar continues to be the preferred shopping destination for many.

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to save on your favorite products and enjoy the diverse offerings at Lulu Hypermarket Qatar. The 10/15/20/30 promotion is set to delight customers from October 23 to November 2. Visit Lulu Hypermarket Qatar and experience shopping at its best!