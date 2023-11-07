LuLu Hypermarket and talabat collaborate to facilitate home deliveries 

The app offers the same prices as in the Lulu Hypermarket stores, allowing customers to conveniently purchase products with just a tap.

talabat, the region’s leading platform for everyday deliveries, is pleased to announce the inclusion of LuLu Hypermarket in its app.

A total of ten branches will be serving talabat customers, allowing users to order groceries, household items, essentials, electronics and much more for the same prices found in the Lulu Hypermarket stores.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lulu Hypermarket onto talabat, presenting an incredible opportunity for us to deliver excellent customer service, convenient choices and unmatched shopping experiences to our valued customers,” Francisco Miguel Condeco Caetano De Sousa, Managing Director of talabat, said, commenting on the collaboration.

“This collaboration strengthens our commitment to expanding our offering with desired products and services to meet the demands of our local community. ”

In a statement released on the occasion, the spokesperson of LuLu Hypermarket expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with talabat.

“We are excited to enhance our range of everyday delivery services for our esteemed clientele. Lulu Hypermarket is now just a few clicks away, making it easier for our valued customers to access a wide range of products,” they said.

“We are committed to offering the same quality and prices that our customers have come to trust, now available for convenient delivery through talabat.”

Lulu Hypermarket is one of the largest retail chains in the Middle East, famous for their premium quality products which are now easily accessible to customers on the talabat platform. This collaboration makes shopping more convenient by providing the choice of having everything delivered to your doorsteps.

Consumers can download talabat on the iOS App Store, Google Playstore or Huawei App Gallery.