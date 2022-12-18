Lulu Group opens 22nd store in 2022 with new Al Dhakhira hypermarket

The LuLu Group fulfilled their pledge of opening 22 stores in 2022 with the opening of a hypermarket and department store in Al Dhakhira.

The inaugural ceremony was held on Sunday at noon, with a ribbon cutting

officiated by His Excellency Ali Al Sada in the presence LuLu Group

officials and dignitaries, including Abdulla Al Muhanndi and

Khalifa Al Muhannadi.

Located in Al Dhakira, Al Khor, the two-level hypermarket has all the popular

LuLu retail features packed into 7800 square metres. There is the global spread

of fresh fruit and vegetables, choicest cuts of meat and seafood as well as the

popular ‘LuLu Connect’ digital showcase in-store.

The store also includes popular LuLu shopping stations such as LuLu Fashion.

Luggage, Stationery, Sports & Fitness, Footwear, Toys and Home Furnishing etc.

It is conveniently designed with 500 dedicated parking spaces, and 18 checkout

counters. For customers’ convenience, there is an ATM facility and a telecoms

store.

[Lulu Group]

Speaking to reporters, Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group

Dr. Yusuff Ali M A congratulated Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani,

the government of Qatar and its people for the big success of FIFA World Cup Qatar

2022.

Regarding Lulu’s contribution to the World Cup, he said that Lulu Hypermarket

dedicated a team comprising 220 employees to serve the fans of different

nationalities in a better way and provided quality foods according to their tastes.

“By Grace of God, we succeeded in our plan as there was not any shortage of

food product or price increase in Qatar during the event. This is what we

promised ahead of the World Cup,” said Dr. Yusuff Ali.

[Lulu Group]

Speaking about the new store in Al Dhakhira, he said that it is part of an

expansion plan of Lulu Group to reach out to across the country.

“We have also planned to open six more outlets in the next year,” said Dr. Yusuff.

Director of Lulu Group International Dr. Mohamed Althaf said that Lulu’s plan is

to reach out to the maximum number of people in Qatar and open new stores for customers’ convenience.

“The new outlet will serve the residents of Al Dhakhira and its suburbs in addition

to an expected growing population in near future following the North Field

Expansion (NFE) development plan of mega liquefied natural gas (LNG) trains,”

said Dr. Althaf.

Speaking about Lulu business during the World Cup, he said: “We received

overwhelming response from customers especially fans. Our prime focus was to

serve the fans who came from all over the World by providing quality foods in

large quantity. We succeeded in our plan as no shortage of foods, or any price

hike was recorded at all throughout the event.”