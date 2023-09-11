Luis Rubiales resigns from public positions following World Cup kiss scandal

The resignation comes three weeks after Rubiales forcibly kissed footballer Jennifer Hermoso at the final.

Luis Rubiales has resigned as president of the Spanish Football Federation following fierce criticism for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent, at the Women’s World Cup final presentation ceremony.

The decision comes after Hermoso called for decisive action against Rubiales, who, up until now, had only faced a 90-day suspension.

“Today, I notified the interim president at 9.30 pm, Mr. Pedro Rocha, that I have resigned as President of RFEF,” Rubiales said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Defenderé mi honorabilidad.

Defenderé mi inocencia.

Tengo Fe en el futuro.

Tengo Fe en la verdad.



Gracias a todos. 🇪🇸https://t.co/yS9rM1HBTm — Luis Rubiales (@LuisRubiales17) September 10, 2023

“I have also let him know that I have also resigned my position in UEFA so that my vice-presidency position can be filled,” Rubiales added.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed that Rubiales had presented his resignation as Chief of the Spanish Football Association and Vice President of UEFA.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation confirms that Luis M. Rubiales Béjar has presented his resignation tonight,” RFEF said in a statement.

“This has been made known to the federative entity through a letter to Pedro Rocha Junco. In addition, he also resigns from his position as vice president of UEFA,” the statement added.

Despite stepping down, Rubiales vowed to clear his name against “excessive persecution.”

In his statement of resignation, the disgraced football head wrote, “I have faith in the truth, and I will do everything when it’s in my hands so that it prevails.”

“My daughters, my family and the people that love me have suffered the effects of an excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it’s also true that in the street, every day more, the truth is being imposed,” the 46-year-old said.

Positive reactions surfaced at the news of resignation, with the Spanish minister of equality, Irene Montero, writing on X that, “It’s over.”

Earlier last week, the RFEF sacked head coach Jorge Vilda, who shared connections with Rubiales.

The RFEF voiced that it is one of the first renewal measures from the federation to restructure the league.

For months, Spanish footballers were calling to fire Vilda as they accused the coach of outdated methods and controlling behaviour.

Ahead of their triumphing win at this year’s Women’s World Cup, 15 players wrote to the RFEF last year, threatening to boycott the team if Vilda was not sacked.

Similar to his colleague and friend Rubiales, Vilda had also been filmed inappropriately touching a female staff member during the Women’s World Cup Final.

Now Vilda will be replaced by Montse Tome, who will become the first woman appointed as Spain’s head coach in the team’s history.