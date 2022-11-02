Lionel Messi wants out from PSG to prepare for World Cup: reports 

Messi will play his last ever World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Lionel Messi is giving everything he can for Qatar’s upcoming World Cup, requesting coach Christophe Galtier to withdraw from Paris Saint Germain starting next weekend, according to Argentinan journalist Andres Yossen.

Due to the superstar’s contract clause, Messi has the privilege of being dismissed early from the Paris Saint-Germain squad for international duty.

Messi’s clause also retains that the Argentina staff would have access to PSG’s facilities for both team use and preparations, according to reporter Roy Nemer.

Lionel Messi has a clause in his PSG contract that states that the Argentina national team would be his priority when it comes to playing official matches and friendly games.



In addition, the Argentina staff would have access to PSG's facilities. This via TyC Sports. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 10, 2021

Due to hang up his boots from further World Cup tournaments after Qatar, Messi is expected to end his legacy with a victory for many Argentines and football fanatics.

“We are eager, we are going to fight, we are not afraid of anyone because we are ready to play against anyone, but with peace of mind,” the Argentina captain told Directv Sports.

With supercomputers predicting the 35-year-old will take his team to the finals, his team is willing to fight throughout the FIFA campaign.

“We will always be candidates because we have the best in the world [in Lionel Messi]. We are all lions who fight for him!” Emiliano Martinez was quoted as saying by the Spanish program TUDN.

Ahead of Qatar, Argentina will play its final friendly match against the United Arab Emirates on November 16 before facing off against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Group C.