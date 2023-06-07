Lionel Messi signs with Inter Miami following PSG exit: BBC

The announcement has yet to be officially made by either Messi or the US club.

Paris Saint-Germain’s superstar forward Lionel Messi has reportedly signed with US side Inter Miami, according to the BBC.

The move suggests the Argentine World Cup champion has officially rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia set to be worth upwards of $400 million per year for two years, according to earlier reports.

The deal with Miami is said to include collaboration with brands like Adidas and Apple, the BBC reported.

Earlier this week, Saudi media appeared to suggest the World Cup champion was just 48 hours away from travelling to Riyadh to sign with Al Hilal football club. Such a move would have seen him play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Ngolo Kante in the Saudi Pro League.

With the conclusion of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Messi has been courted by various clubs, both near and far. Interests included Barcelona, Newcastle, Chelsea and Inter Miami, as well as a return to boyhood club Rosario.

While Barcelona seemed to be his preferred destination, the move could not materialise due to the club’s financial situation. La Liga has told Barcelona they need to reduce their wage bill by around €200m this summer, suggesting a return for the World Cup champion could be untenable.

PSG and Messi confirmed this weekend that Messi is leaving the club.

In an official statement to ESPN Messi said, “I am happy to have been able to represent PSG. I really enjoyed playing on this team and with such good players. I want to thank the club for a wonderful experience in Paris.”