Lexus recalls models over possible fuel leak defect

The recalled Lexus models have a defect that could increase the risk of a car fire.

A range of Lexus vehicles are being recalled due to a potential crack in the fuel tank vent tube that could result in a leak, authorities confirmed.

The 2012-2018 Lexus IS350, GS350, IS250, GS250, and GS450h are among the cars effected by the defect, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) and Abdullah Abdulghani & Bros Co WLL, the exclusive distributor of Lexus vehicles in Qatar.

What’s the issue?

A fuel evaporative emission control unit, also known as a fuel tank vent tube assembly, is installed in the involved vehicles, and it is fastened to the fuel tank by a flange.

Fuel vapour produced in the fuel tank cannot be directly released into the atmosphere thanks to the fuel tank vent tube assembly.

The flange’s design in the recalled models gives rise to the possibility that a stress-related crack may form on the outside of the flange. The crack could grow over time. Depending on how big the crack gets, it might eventually start to leak fuel.

There may be a higher chance of a car fire depending on how much fuel escapes from the crack and whether there is an ignition source nearby.

The ministry asserted that the recall campaign is part of its ongoing efforts to safeguard consumers and make sure that automakers and dealers follow up on repairs and defects.

According to the ministry, it will coordinate with the dealer to monitor the maintenance and repair work and will speak with customers to make sure required repairs are made.