Lewandowski says shift in World Cup schedule paved way for ‘best final ever’

The Best FIFA Men’s Player salutes Qatar’s World Cup and man of the moment Messi.

Robert Lewandowski has dubbed the World Cup final as the best final game ever and has named his favorite for the next Ballon d’Or in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

Poland’s hometown hero hailed Qatar’s World Cup as the best because of the tournament’s scheduling.

“I think it was the best World Cup final I’ve ever seen, probably because it was played during the season,” the Barcelona striker said.

“It would have been in June at the end of the year, and the football players would have been more tired, making it impossible for them to play at this high level with that quality after 70 minutes,” Lewandowski added.

“It was the beauty of the final, which was during the season. That’s the big difference.”

Poland headed home from the World Cup after being dominated by France 3-1 during the Round of 16. Les Bleus went on to lose to Argentina in a thrilling penalty shoot-out.

Despite being titled The Best FIFA Men’s Player in 2020, the 34-year-old striker has desired to play alongside Argentina’s famed captain, Lionel Messi.

“Of course, we see that he now plays more like a playmaker, maybe he scores fewer goals and gives more passes to his teammates although he continues to score them,” Lewandowski said.

“But compared to other times, he is now the soccer player that any striker would dream of playing by his side.”

Furthermore, Lewandowski voiced that Messi is in a pole position against contenders to win his eighth Ballon d’Or because of his triumph at the World Cup.

“There may be one more player who plays in the same club, but there is only one World Cup that decides who is going to win it this season, and Leo is now in the first position for sure for what he has achieved, which means everything to him. Now you can enjoy it,” Lewandowski said.

The Ballon d’Or power rankings have placed Messi as a favorite to win the annual football award alongside Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and several other superstars, including Neymar and Lewandowski.

Mbappe’s stunning performance this year has edged him to score 28 goals and seven assists.

France’s wonderboy held Argentina to their nerves as he scored a fired historic hat-trick to keep Les Bleus in the final race.

Despite the loss, the football world complimented the 24-year-old’s mastery at the World Cup.

Despite not appearing at the World Cup, Haaland has put Manchester City on his back as he fixed 18 Premier League goals in 13 games at the start of his campaign with the team.

Both Neymar and Lewandowski have performed with domination for their clubs as the Brazillian struck 18 goals and 15 assists with the Parisians.

On the other hand, Lewandowski has elevated Barcelona with 18 goals in 19 games.

There is no date settled for the Ballon d’Or, but the 2022 winner will be decided in early 2023.