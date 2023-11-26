Lebanon: UNIFIL ‘deeply troubled’ by Israeli attack on peacekeeping patrol

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society have reported attacks from Israel following a temporary truce. Hamas warns of the deal being in “danger“.

A United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) peacekeeping patrol has come under fire from Israeli forces near the Lebanese-Israeli border.

UNIFIL said “No peacekeepers were injured, but the vehicle was damaged. This incident occurred during a period of relative calm along the Blue Line”, the UN group said in a post on X on 25 November.

In another post, UNIFIL said: “This attack on peacekeepers, dedicated to reducing tensions & restoring stability in south Lebanon, is deeply troubling. We condemn this act & underscore the parties’ responsibility to safeguard peacekeepers, preventing unnecessary risks to those striving to establish stability.”

The provocation from Israel came amid the ongoing Qatari-brokered four-day truce agreement between Israel and Hamas, which had come into force on Friday.

However, Al Jazeera reports indicated that the temporary truce had “largely quietened the Lebanon-Israel frontier”.

Despite no official truce agreement between Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, The New Arab reported a “de-facto ceasefire” between the two warring factions. According to The New Arab, Hezbollah would “respect the ceasefire in Lebanon, providing that Israel does not fire on the border.”

The New Arab further reported a source within the Lebanese army who said: “The army had been previously trying to push for a ceasefire so that farmers could reach their crops along the border.”

Following the intensified exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah since October 7, thousands of Lebanese farmers have had their livelihoods shattered, unable to tend to their crops at the border, The New Arab’s report continued.

However, during a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Mikati said Lebanon was cooperating with allied countries to “work towards the restoration of peace and the return of calm on the southern border [with Israel],” AlArabia News reported on November 26.

Following the events of October 7, which has since seen the Gazan death toll rise to almost 15,000 people, President Erdogan has denounced Israel as a “terror state,” and further added, “We are faced with a genocide.”

Reports from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) have also emerged of Israel targeting one of its ambulances in Ramallah.

In a post on X on 26 November, the PRCS said that despite coming under Israeli fire and an ambulance window being shattered, all aid workers escaped unharmed.

An uploaded video on the PRCS’s X account also shows an apparent standoff between an ambulance and two tankers.

"[Israeli forces] obstruct and prevent the PRCS emergency medical services teams from reaching the injured, continuously inspecting the ambulance vehicles. They are also besieging both Jenin Governmental Hospital and Ibn Sina Hospital."

“[Israeli forces] obstruct and prevent the PRCS emergency medical services teams from reaching the injured, continuously inspecting the ambulance vehicles,” the PRCS said in another X post.

As part of the temporary truce agreement announced on 23 November, and aside from the release of captives and prisoners held by Hamas and Israel, the deal stipulated the entry of aid trucks into Gaza, such as ones carrying fuel for key infrastructures in the besieged enclave.

According to an Arab News report on 25 November, Hamas said Israel was breaking the truce agreement by not allowing enough aid into Gaza.

“This is putting the deal in danger and we have spoken to mediators about that,” Osama Hamdan, a senior Hamas official, said.