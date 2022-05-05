Last two FIFA World Cup play-offs to be held at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

The last two FIFA World Cup 2022 spots will be decided at Qatar’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium next month.

In just one month’s time, four countries will pack their jerseys and head to Doha to compete for the last two slots in the much-awaited FIFA World Cup at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Located in the Al Rayyan area, Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium incorporates ‘symbols of Qatari culture into its spectacular undulating façade.’ It has the capacity to host up to 40,000 fans in the tournament and will be one of the main venues for the World Cup this year.

It features innovative cooling technology that allows ‘an enjoyable experience for teams and fans during the hotter months of the year.’ During the grand tournament, the stadium will stage six group matches and one round of 16 match.

Australia and the United Arab Emirates will take on the pitch first on June 7 in the AFC Champions League play-off at the same venue, and the country that clinches the win will face Peru, who finished fifth in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Costa Rica, who finished fourth in the Concacaf qualifiers, will then play OFC champion New Zealand one day later. Both matches will start at 9 pm local time.

The winners of the first match will be placed in Group D, which includes 2018 champions France, Denmark, and Tunisia. Putting an extra challenge on the team, the winner will also have to face France in their opening match.

Meanwhile, the winners of the second play-off will be in Group E, which includes Spain, Germany, and Japan. The kick-off match will be against 2010 World Cup winner, Spain.

The winner in June will go back to the same venue to face Japan on 27 November.

Tickets will be available on FIFA.com in due course, FIFA announced on its website. All fans attending must follow all the health and safety requirements implemented by Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health.

200 DAYS UNTIL KICK-OFF

The opening match of the biggest international tournament will see Qatar and Ecuador battling for the top spot in Group A for a golden chance to qualify for the second round.

The opening will take place on 21 November at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, whilst the final match will take place on December 18 at the iconic Lusail Stadium.

After years of waiting, the complete World Cup draw is finally announced. Here is the full table:

Group A: Host Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, and The Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales/Scotland/Ukraine.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

Group D: France, Peru/Australia/United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Marocco, Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

More than one million fans are expected to arrive in Qatar to witness their favourite team in action with the hopes of bringing the trophy home.

Since it won the bid to host the World Cup in 2010, the Gulf nation has proven to the world its strong commitment to ensuring the event is extraordinary for all football fans despite criticism from western media.

NEW VIEWING PLATFORM

In preparation for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the organising body has launched an online platform for event organisers who wish to host public viewing events during the tournment.

By using the online tool, applicants can submit information about an upcoming event and determine whether a license is required.

Detailed information on these classifications can be found in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Public Viewing Regulations.

FIFA will donate all fees it collects from Commercial Public Viewing Event Licences to a charity of its choice. The website can be accessed here.