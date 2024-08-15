Katara exhibit honours legacy of Sudan’s late Osman Waqialla

The exhibition features the late artist’s personal belongings, including copies of the Quran he handwrote. Katara will keep the manuscripts for archival preservation.



The Katara Cultural Village has unveiled an exhibition which pays tribute to the works of the late Sudanese painter and calligraphy artist, Osman Waqialla.



Inaugurated by Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, General Manager of the Katara Village, the art exhibition, which opened on Wednesday, includes 82 pieces, 42 of which are calligraphy pieces.



His calligraphy work is recognised for its signature Sudani Kufic script.



Also on display are some of the late Waqialla’s personal belongings, such as three copies of the Quran which he handwrote.



The Quran copies were incorporated as part of the showcase in cooperation with the artist’s daughter, Hana Osman Waqialla. The Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on Wednesday that the handwritten manuscripts will be preserved by Katara.



Speaking to Katara’s media, Waqialla’s daughter who attended the exhibition’s opening, mentioned that her participation in the exhibition marked her first visit to the Gulf state and she was thankful to the cultural village for hosting the exhibition.



The opening event was also attended by Ahmed Abdel-Rahman Al Dahab, the Sudanese ambassador to Qatar. He underscored the importance of the exhibition in highlighting the accomplishments of Waqialla, including his role in the establishment of Khartoum’s College of Fine and Applied Art.



The Sudanese diplomat further praised Katara’s support for the east African nation’s arts and culture. Echoing Al Dahab’s sentiment, Al Sulaiti highlighted that the cultural village is committed to bolstering ties with the Sudanese embassy to collaborate on and host more events that will share Sudanese culture and heritage with the Qatari population.



Waqialla, who died aged 81 in 2007, described himself as a “simple calligrapher”.



His “simple” calligrapher landed him commissions to design the Sudanese currency following independence in 1956.



The late Sudanese artist is also hailed for establishing the Osman Studio in 1954; Khartoum’s first art studio. This was a hub for the city’s artists, poets, musicians and intellectuals to meet.



His study of calligraphy began in Cairo’s School of Arabic Calligraphy in the 1950s.



Osman Waqialla graduated from the Gordon Memorial College in Khartoum, Sudan between 1945 and 1949, he also studied at the School of Design, also in Khartoum and later at the Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts in London.