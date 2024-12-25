Kam Air launches Kabul-Doha route, boosting connectivity

With this new route from Kabul, passengers will have access to numerous onward travel possibilities, making it easier for them to connect to other destinations across the globe.

Hamad International Airport marked a significant milestone on December 18, 2024, with the launch of Kam Air’s inaugural flight between Kabul and Doha.

This new route reflects the increasing demand for travel between Afghanistan and Qatar, further strengthening the bilateral ties between the two nations.

“Kam Air’s new route offers passengers more than just a journey between two cities. It represents convenience and connection, eliminating long layovers and reducing total travel time, all while maintaining our unwavering commitment to safety, security, and operational excellence,” said Hamad Al Khater, Chief Operating Officer at Hamad International Airport.

The first flight was celebrated with a special event attended by executives from Hamad International Airport, representatives from Kam Air, and officials from both the Qatari and Afghan embassies.

Kam Air will operate three weekly flights from Kabul to Doha, with scheduled departures on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

The flights will arrive in Doha at 21:30 and depart at 23:15, providing travelers with convenient options for their journeys.

This new connection is expected to greatly enhance travel options for passengers, reducing long layovers and optimising total travel time.

The introduction of Kam Air’s flights is expected to boost connectivity and facilitate the movement of people, ideas, and cultures between the two countries.

Beyond the travel benefits, the new route is anticipated to contribute to economic growth in sectors such as civil aviation, cargo, and commerce.

Travelers arriving at Hamad International Airport will experience its world-class facilities, known for their seamless services, luxurious lounges, and a wide array of retail and dining options.