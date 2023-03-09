Kahramaa launches new AI platform to boost efficiency, customer experience

AI can analyse energy usage data and make recommendations on how to optimise energy consumption, reduce waste and improve efficiency.

Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has partnered with Microsoft and KPMG to launch a new platform that uses cloud computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve efficiency and enhance customer experience.

The platform was unveiled by Kahramaa’s President, Engineer Essa bin Hilal Al Kuwari, at an event in Lusail City.

Al Kuwari emphasised the importance of adopting advanced technologies to achieve excellence in delivery and attain the company’s vision of global leadership in performance. Integrating AI and machine learning is a new step toward achieving this vision.

“Kahramaa places great significance on comprehensive digital transformation and is keen on achieving corporate excellence in line with the development pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and Qatar Digital Government Strategy,” Al Kuwari said.

“This project adds tremendous value and represents a new model in government institutions. It supports transparency, accelerates modernisation processes, and encourages advanced digital solutions’ adoption and localisation, contributing to the Qatari excellence which has become a global standard of competence,” he added.

How can AI help?

The introduction of such technology can be a revolutionary change to how Kahramaa operates its online platforms.

AI algorithms can analyse data from sensors and other sources to predict when equipment will need maintenance, allowing companies to schedule maintenance before a breakdown occurs. This reduces downtime and improves operational efficiency.

Additionally, the advanced computer system can also be used to analyse customer data and provide personalised recommendations or assistance, improving the customer experience and increasing customer satisfaction.

Another way the government-run corporation can enhance customer experience is by using AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants to handle simple customer queries and support requests, freeing up human customer service representatives to handle more complex issues.

Hundreds of companies and online platforms have already started using the bot for easier communication and better experience for both ends, and given its efficiency, it reduces wait times and improves overall customer satisfaction.

AI can also analyse energy usage data and make recommendations on how to optimise energy consumption, reduce waste and improve efficiency.

With that being said, Mohammed Mubarak Al Badr, Assistant Manager IT Smart Solutions at Kahramaa pointed out that the platform would also be used to analyse the nation’s patterns of water and electricity consumption.

This would allow informed decision-making and strategic planning for the production and delivery of services, which ensures an improvement in the levels of sustainability and dependability of operations.

“I believe adopting such technology will further develop the cloud computing services integrated in Kahramaa’s work, especially in relation to big data analysis and machine learning,” he said.

As such, AI can help companies identify inefficiencies, automate routine tasks, and provide better service to customers, leading to improved operational efficiency and a better customer experience.

Lana Khalaf, the General Manager of Microsoft Qatar, praised Kahramaa on the release of its AI platform and referred to the initiative as a leading example in utilising cloud and AI technologies to promote innovation, streamline operations, and deliver reliable and eco-friendly electricity and water services for a better standard of living in Qatar.