Justin Bieber keeps football fans hydrated through launch of sustainable water company in Qatar

Justin Bieber is hydrating football fans at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the launch of Generosity, a sustainable bottled water technology company, CNN reported on Thursday.

Together with Generosity’s founder and CEO Micah Cravalho, the pop sensation brought 150 premium alkaline water fountains in November to the Gulf state at the major global tournament.

“I want the world to have access to the best water. I also want countries to know how to best protect their people. The overuse of plastic is hurting us, we need to be more sustainable,” Bieber told CNN.

long time coming and excited to finally announce https://t.co/dFc8NBoFs0 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 1, 2022

Cravalho noted that the brand seeks to lead water technology globally while encouraging the use of products that are an alternative to single-use bottles.

The report added that Bieber and Cravalho had met with Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani in Doha, without mentioning the date of the visit. Sheikha Al Mayassa, a member of Qatar’s royal family, has been at the forefront of green and sustainable initiatives in Doha.

The Qatari royal has also been regularly participating in community activities, including beach clean-ups in the country.

“Through initiatives such as those undertaken by Generosity and the Supreme Committee, and projects such as the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Art water bottles, which bring together the global artistic community to advocate for a more sustainable future, we are all encouraged to play our part during the World Cup and beyond,” Sheikha Al Mayassa said.

The blue fountains have already been spotted across the country, playing a key role in helping ensure that the World Cup in Doha meets its sustainable goals.

One of the goals generosity aims to achieve at the major sporting event includes filling up 2,700,000 litres of water through its fountains. Other objectives include saving 5,400,000 plastic bottles, eliminating 1,302 gallons of diesel from being consumed, and not transporting 1,301,982 gallons of water.

An additional goal involved eliminating 13,254,172 grams of CO2 during the World Cup.