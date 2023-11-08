‘Just the beginning’: Qatari inventor wins four awards for football offside detection system

Al Qasabi participated in SIIF 2023 as part of the GCC General Secretariat team, and spotlighted the collaborative innovation efforts within the Gulf region.

A Qatari inventor who made his mark on the global stage after securing four awards for his invention at the Seoul International Invention Fair told Doha News that his offside detection system is just the beginning.

Mohamed Ahmed Al Qasabi was awarded for his invention OPAS, a smart system that detects offside violations accurately in football matches, analyses players performances, and injuries.

His pioneering OPAS intrusion trap system not only secured the distinguished gold medal but also claimed the Korea Institute of Patent Information’s best invention award, the Singapore innovation award, and the Gulf Cooperation Council Patent Office shield.

“I worked so hard to be able to participate in SIIF and compete with other inventors from all around the world, since it’s one of the biggest and most competitive invention forums,” the young inventor told Doha News.

“I was hoping to go back home with a bronze or a silver medal at least. I never imagined I could win four main awards including the gold medal. I’m very proud of this achievement and that I was able raise Qatar’s name in such a competition. I believe this achievement is a great addition to Qatar in the innovation field,” he added.

The OPAS system, designed to enhance accuracy in football officiating, stands testament to Al Qasabi’s inventive prowess. With this system, Al Qasabi has set a new benchmark in sports technology, showcasing the potential for innovation to transform traditional systems.

Al Qasabi confirmed that OPAS is just the beginning and hinted at more inventions in the future.

In a show of solidarity and using his moment of success as a platform, Al Qasabi wore a keffiyeh during the ceremony, a symbol of support for the Palestinian cause.

“It was really hard to celebrate the win, while our brothers and sisters in Palestine are going through terrible times. So I decided to take an advantage of this opportunity to show the world that we all stand with Palestine and raise awareness about what’s going on there since there are inventors from all around the world,” he told Doha News.

He believe it was his duty to use international exposure to bring attention to the recent events in Palestine.

“Even when I was interviewed after the awarding ceremony, I decided to talk about what’s going on in Palestine. This is the least we can do. Take advantage of whatever resources we have to support Palestine,” he added.