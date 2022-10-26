Jungkook, Bella Hadid: A-list celebrities hit the streets of Qatar

The younger Hadid sister is in town for Qatar Creates event.

The streets of Qatar have been busy with sightings of some of the biggest celebrities in the world over the past week.

Everyone’s favourite Palestinian-Dutch supermodel, Bella Hadid, touched down in Doha, being spotted alongside her father, Mohamed Hadid.

Bella is an outspoken advocate for the Palestinian cause, and frequently speaks out on the horrors of the Israeli occupation. One of her first stops in Doha was the ‘Labour of Love’ exhibition.

“Landed in Doha and went straight to see the incredible new Palestine exhibition, ‘Labour of Love,” she posted on Instagram.

“Embroidering Palestinian History will take visitors on a journey of discovery of ‘tatreez’ embroidery as woven into the social, economic, and political fabric of Palestinian society, through different historical periods.”

By highlighting the Palestinian “thobe,” a traditionally embroidered dress, the exhibition explores the symbolism of the practise. It aims to examine the legacy of “tatreez” through the lenses of gender, labour, commodity, and class using artworks from the Qatar Museums and the Palestinian Museum collections.

Bella, her father Mohammed, and her boyfriend Marc Kalman, were also seen enjoying a meal at Bayt El-Talleh, a renown Lebanese restaurant in Katara.

Tickets for the exhibition she visited ‘Labour of Love’, which is on show until 28 January 2023, can be purchased online through Qatar Museums.

It is open from Saturday until Thursday from 9am to 7pm, and from 1pm to 7pm on Friday.

The it-girl is here presumably as part of a scheduled appearance for Qatar Creates.

She also reunited with Naomi Campbell last night as they attended the opening of the ‘Baghdad: Eye’s Delight’ exhibition.

Bella chose an all-black ensemble, a head covering, and dramatic black and gold heels, and had a private tour of the Museum of Islamic Art.

Praised by Sheikha Al Mayyasa

In August, the chairperson of Qatar Museums shared a post on her Instagram story that narrated the supermodel’s struggle due to her outspoken advocacy for Palestine, which cost her several career opportunities and even relationships.

“When principles trump everything,” Al Mayassa wrote in response to the post.

Due to her outspoken and visible support for Palestine over the past few years, the younger Hadid sister has been a target of numerous pro-Israel lobby groups.

BTS army

Meanwhile, the global BTS army this week were sent into a frenzy after superstar Jungkook was pictured landing in Doha.

Videos that circulated online showed Jungkook filming what appeared to be a music video in Souq Waqif at the heart of the Qatari capital.

British supermodel Naomi Campbell is also in town to launch her new charity initiative Emerge.

Adding to the list is Lebanese superstar Elissa, who took part in a talk at the Mall of Qatar on Tuesday.

The visits come as the Gulf state hosts its Qatar Creates week, which brings exciting exhibitions and talks on fashion, art.