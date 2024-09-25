‘Journalism is Not a Crime’: Al Jazeera launches new campaign after Ramallah bureau closure

The campaign will extend throughout the 79th UNGA High-Level Week, as Al Jazeera reaffirms its commitment to covering the realities of war and Israeli occupation in the face of growing threats.

Following the Israeli occupation forces’ recent closure of Al Jazeera’s Ramallah bureau, the network has launched a new digital and advertising campaign to highlight Israel’s escalating efforts to silence journalists.

The 45-day closure, which occurred during a pre-dawn raid in the occupied West Bank city on Sunday, is the latest in a series of actions by Israel to suppress media coverage of its ongoing occupation and aggression in Palestine.

Ihtisham Hibatullah, the manager of International Relations at Al Jazeera Media Network, said the legal grounds cited by Israel in the bureau’s shutdown dated back to British Mandate-era law from 1945.

“They shut down the office under accusations of ‘incitement to and support of terrorism’, despite no clear evidence being presented,” he told Doha News.

Launched during the High-Level Week of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the digital campaign seeks to highlight that journalists carrying their professional duty is not a crime, which is an essential aspect of global journalism.

The campaign includes different trucks running throughout New York and around the UN headquarters, displaying an electronic message on its side that says: “Journalism is not a crime; attacking journalists is”.

“We launched this campaign because the world must see what journalism is being subjected to in Israel,” Hibatuallah said. “The truth cannot be hidden, and we will continue to tell it.”

Al Jazeera has consistently faced multiple attacks while covering the Israeli war on Palestine.

In this year alone, three of the network’s journalists were killed while reporting on the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

On July 31, Al Jazeera Arabic’s Ismail al-Ghoul and his cameraman Rami al-Rifi were killed in an Israeli air strike.

Last January, Al Jazeera producer Hamza Dahdouh, the son of prominent journalist and Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh, was also killed in an attack on his car in southern Gaza.

Israel has also killed family members of Al Jazeera’s journalists in the Gaza Strip, including the elder Dahdouh’s wife, two children and grandson, and 22 members of Al Jazeera’s correspondent Moamen al-Shrafi.

And in May 2022, an Israeli sniper shot and killed renowned journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, known as the voice of Palestine, in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

“This is not the first time our journalists have been targeted,” Hibatuallah said. “We are committed to ensuring that the truth reaches the world.”

Hibatuallah underscored the urgent need for action.

The world must act now to protect the lives and rights of journalists everywhere, and to hold those responsible for their deaths accountable” Hibatullah said. “Israel’s deliberate targeting of journalists is an alarming attempt to silence the truth.”

“We will not be silenced. We will keep telling the truth,” Hibatullah added.