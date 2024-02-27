Jordan’s Queen Rania to speak on the role of social media at Web Summit

The Queen of Jordan joins a star-studded lineup of speakers at the sold-out tech conference in Doha, aiming to bridge cultures and perspectives.

Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan is set to join a star-studded lineup of speakers at the Web Summit’s debut in the Middle East.

Scheduled to address attendees at the Centre Stage of Web Summit Qatar, the Queen will delve into the profound impact of social media on modern life, alongside the crucial role diverse viewpoints play in enriching understanding and fostering more nuanced perspectives.

Queen Rania, a figure celebrated worldwide for her advocacy in education, refugee rights, and cross-cultural dialogue, leverages her substantial social media footprint to champion these causes.

Her participation underscores the event’s stature and its capacity to convene thought leaders from various spheres.

Web Summit Qatar has captivated global interest, achieving a remarkable milestone by selling all tickets ahead of its launch. Over 12,000 participants from more than 120 nations are set to converge in Doha, reflecting the event’s broad appeal and its pivotal role in the international tech ecosystem.

The conference boasts an illustrious roster of speakers, including His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar; Emmy-winner Trevor Noah; Bollywood star Nora Fatehi; astronaut Sara Sabry; and industry leaders like WPP’s Mark Read and Whoop’s Will Ahmed. This eclectic mix not only highlights the event’s diversity but also its commitment to addressing a wide array of topics.

A notable feature of Web Summit Qatar is its focus on startups, with over 1,000 fledgeling companies from 80 countries, showcasing a particularly strong representation from Jordan. This assembly marks the largest and most diverse gathering of startups in the region, aimed at connecting them with a new wave of investors and partners from across the globe.

Special emphasis is placed on startups driving social change, with nearly 200 from Africa and over 100 participating in the event’s Impact programme, dedicated to technology’s potential for good.

Remarkably, women founders constitute almost a third of these innovative enterprises.

Web Summit Qatar, taking place at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center from February 26 to 29, 2024, joins the prestigious global circuit of Web Summit events. These gatherings have collectively drawn half a million attendees since their inception in Dublin in 2009, evolving from a modest 150-person conference to a global phenomenon.

At its core, Web Summit seeks to forge meaningful connections among the leading minds in technology, business, and culture, aiming to inspire the innovations that will shape our future.

As the event unfolds in Doha, participants can anticipate a convergence of ideas and inspirations that promise to redefine the boundaries of technology and society.