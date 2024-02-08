Jordan witnesses surge in flight bookings to Qatar ahead of AFC Asian Cup 2023 final

Flight companies have also started arranging ‘special flights’ from Amman to Doha to ensure travellers who land in Qatar on Saturday for the final can return the same night.

Jordan witnessed a spike in flight bookings from Amman to Doha for the AFC Asian Cup 2023 final match between the two countries’ teams on Saturday, Jordanian outlet Roya reported on Wednesday.

Citing Suhail Halsa, the President of the Travel and Tourism Agents Association, Roya reported that an estimated 2,000 passengers are travelling to Qatar per day for the tournament, with most reservations including a four-to-five-day stay in the country.

The bookings are despite the rise of the plane ticket prices that range from QAR 1,540 to QAR 2,977, a rate that also depends on the booking dates, Roya added.

Flight companies have also started arranging “special flights” from Amman to Doha to ensure travellers who land in Qatar on Saturday for the final can return the same night, Jordan’s news agency, Petra, reported on Wednesday.

Jordan’s Al Nashama made history on Tuesday when they reached their first Asian Cup final after triumphing South Korea 2-0.

Qatar, the host country and 2019 champions, secured their spot in the final after defeating Iran on Wednesday by 3-2.

Team Jordan’s victory was almost immediately followed by major celebrations in both Amman and Doha. Souq Waqif in Qatar was packed with dozens of fans hoisting the Jordanian flag and chanting for the team until almost midnight.

Fans of the Jordanian team were also celebrating Qatar’s win, with the flags of both countries seen flying side by side.

Notably, Jordanians make up 70,000 of Qatar’s three million population, according to figures shared by Petra on January 3.

Jordanian fans who spoke to Doha News at Souq Waqif on Wednesday were ecstatic over the final game taking place between two Arab countries as it ultimately ensures the win of one of the region’s teams.

“We [Jordan] are a strong national team, we have a good team, and I really don’t care who we play against in the finals,” one fan told Doha News before the Qatar vs Iran game started.

“But I hope Qatar wins because they’re Arab and we’re Arab, let it be a final for Arabs,” he added.

Jordanian officials have also been spotted at several matches where Al Nashama was playing, including Crown Prince Hussein and his wife Princess Rajwa Al-Saif.

The final game is set to take place at the Lusail Stadium, where the 2022 FIFA World Cup final took place and saw Argentina’s iconic win.