Parliamentarians praise Amir’s support for Palestinians

Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid Al Thani and a delegation of ‘Parliamentarians for Al-Quds’ discussed the latest developments in Palestine on Tuesday.

The meeting in Doha was attended by parliamentarians from several countries, including member of the Yemeni Parliament, Hamid bin Abdullah Al Ahmar. The officials looked into the situation in Jerusalem as Israel continues to illegally occupy Palestine.

Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim was also in attendance.

According to Qatar’s news agency (QNA), the officials also praised Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for his unwavering support of the Palestinian cause. Unlike some of its neighbours, Qatar refuses to normalise with the apartheid state as long as it continues to occupy Palestine.

The Gulf state has also repeatedly condemned the ongoing crimes against Palestinians. On Sunday, Qatar condemned the ‘provocative’ raid of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacks on Palestinians by Israeli settlers.

The delegation of the Parliamentarians for Jerusalem started their four-day visit in the Gulf state on Sunday, where they held other meetings on the Palestinian cause. The association was established in 2015 as part of an initiative by parliamentarians in support of Palestine.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), the association includes some 1,500 parliamentarians from different parts of the world.

Israeli attacks continue

With an absence of accountability, the Zionist state has increased its attacks against Palestinians, carrying out mass arrests and killings. Israeli settlers have also been waging daily violence on Palestinians.

This week, settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque under the protection of the Israeli regime as part of the flag march. Israelis verbally and physically assaulted Palestinians at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem in celebration of its illegal occupation of the city in 1967.

On Wednesday overnight, the occupying state detained ten Palestinians, including five minors, from different parts of the West Bank. According to Palestine’s news agency (WAFA), the Israeli forces physically assaulted four minors aged 13.

The latest detainments add to 4,450 Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, as figures from Addameer, the Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, show. Addameer says that there are up to 530 Palestinians placed under ‘administrative detention.’

This means that they are imprisoned without charge or trial. Many Palestinian minors also grow up in Israeli prisons and are subjected to physical and mental torture.

Recent global calls have been demanding the release of 21-year-old Ahmad Manasra, who was arrested when he was 13 years old. Israeli court has continued to extend his imprisonment, placing him in solitary confinement.

This year also witnessed an increase in killings of Palestinians.

In April, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor revealed that the total killings witnessed since the start of the year is nearly five times the number reported in the same period in 2021.

The latest victim is 31-year-old Ghofran Warasnah, who was shot and killed by Israeli forces on Wednesday. According to WAFA, occupation forces prevented medics from providing Warasnah with immediate medical attention after shooting her directly in the chest.

The killing of Warasnah has led to another wave of global calls to hold the Zionist state to account.

“The occupation executes with bullets and in cold blood the liberated Palestinian prisoner Ghofran Warasnah…this criminal is the same one that countries rush to sign agreements with and call ‘a peace dove’,” tweeted prominent Qatari journalist Jaber Al Harmi.