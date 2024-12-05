Jazz, flowers, dragon boats: Five events and activities this weekend in Doha

It is set to be a busy and action-packed weekend in Doha with events ranging from a jazz festival to a dragon boat race and a flower exhibition.

5. Torba Market

One of the best places to experience Doha’s warm winter weather, Torba Farmers Market is a must visit, with a diverse range of artisan goods, food stalls and fresh produce available for everyone to enjoy.

The partnership with Mahaseel has brought more fresh local produce to the market this year, open on Saturdays.

Plus, pets are allowed from 8am to 3pm – so your furry friends can enjoy the winter vibes too!

Time: Every Saturday from 8am to 9pm.

Location: Education City – Gate 7, Torba Farmers Market

(Photo/ Torba)

4. Gingerbread House Workshop

The end of the year and the festive season is upon us and gingerbread houses are back!

Multiple workshops are happening around Doha, including the Caramel Lounge at City Center Rotana for kids.

In addition to the fun-filled activity, kids will get a delicious kids’ meal box, a certification of participation, and their own creative gingerbread house.

Time: December 6-7 from 11am to 1pm.

Location: Caramel Lounge, Ground level, City Centre Rotana

(Photo/ Unsplash)

3. Flower Exhibition

You can buy yourself flowers — at Souq Waqif this weekend.

For gardening enthusiasts, the exhibition is a gold mine, with various renowned farms from Qatar and beyond participating in its fifth edition.

Nurseries and farms selling saplings, flowers, as well as seedlings of fruits and vegetables will also be present.

Time: December 4-18 from 9am to 10pm.

Location: Western Square, Souq Waqif

2. Dragon Boat Race

The Dragon Boat Racing Finale 2024 is coming to Doha this weekend, with more than 500 participants in the ancient China-inspired watercraft activity.

To watch the fun-filled, adrenaline-pumping water sports, head over to the Old Doha Port on Friday, with the women’s races kicking things off early in the morning and the eye dotting ceremony in the afternoon.

Time: December 6 from 6:00am to 6:30pm.

Location: Old Doha Port

(Photo/ Unsplash)

1. Katara European Jazz Festival

The eighth edition of the Katara European Jazz Festival is in town this weekend, featuring high-profile jazz musicians from across Europe.

Artists from 11 European countries are set to perform over the weekend, with entry free for all.

Time: December 5-8, 6:30pm to 10:00pm.

Location: Katara Esplanade, Gate 21 and 20